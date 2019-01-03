Billy Vunipola and Joe Launchbury set to make injury comebacks this weekend

Billy Vunipola will return for Saracens on Friday

England have received a double injury boost ahead of the Six Nations with Billy Vunipola and Joe Launchbury set to return for their clubs this weekend.

No 8 Billy Vunipola will begin his latest comeback from injury in Saracens' Premiership clash against Sale Sharks on Friday night.

The Saracens forward has not played since breaking his left arm against Glasgow in the Champions Cup in October, which ruled him out of England's autumn Tests.

Vunipola, who also broke his right arm twice last year, will start in the back row at the AJ Bell Stadium, with his return coming less than a month before England launch their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Dublin.

England were without Vunipola and Nathan Hughes for much of the autumn, although Mark Wilson impressed at the base of the scrum.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young confirmed Launchbury is in contention to face Northampton Saints on Sunday.

The lock has been out since mid-September after suffering a knee injury against Leicester which required surgery.

Vunipola and Launchbury's returns are especially timely as Bath flanker Sam Underhill damaged ankle ligaments in their win against Leicester on Sunday and is a doubt for the Six Nations.

Wales winger Liam Williams will also return from injury against Sale

Meanwhile, Wales winger Liam Williams will also make his return from injury in Saracens' game at the AJ Bell Stadium to hand Warren Gatland his own boost ahead of the Six Nations.

Williams had been sidelined since injuring his hamstring at the start of December but will line up on the right wing against Sale.