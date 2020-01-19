Saracens board accepts relegation for salary cap breaches

2:29 Former Saracens fly-half Andy Goode reacts to the club accepting relegation from the Premiership at the end of the 2019/20 season for breaching salary cap regulations Former Saracens fly-half Andy Goode reacts to the club accepting relegation from the Premiership at the end of the 2019/20 season for breaching salary cap regulations

The Saracens board has accepted the club's relegation from the Premiership and vowed to "rebuild confidence and trust".

The Barnet-based club will be demoted from the English domestic top flight at the end of this season, it was confirmed by Premiership Rugby on Saturday.

Winners of four league titles in the last five years, Saracens will play in the Championship next term and now face the task of reducing their wage bill by up to £2m to comply with salary cap regulations for the current season..

"The Board of Saracens wishes to unreservedly apologise for the mistakes made in relation to the Salary Cap Regulations," the club said in a statement.

"Our goal is to rebuild confidence and trust. The first step was to appoint a new independent chairman to lead on governance reform ensuring errors of the past are not replicated in the future.

"Furthermore, following open and frank discussions with PRL, we have accepted the unprecedented measure of automatic relegation from the Premiership at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Maro Itoje is one of several England stars currently with Saracens

"We understand this decision will be difficult for the Saracens family to accept. The Board must embody the values of the club, learn from its mistakes so the Club can come back stronger.

"It is in the wider interests of the Premiership and English rugby to take this decisive step, to ensure everybody is able once again to focus on the game of rugby, which we all love.

"We hope that we can now start to move forward, begin to restore confidence and over time, rebuild trust with PRL, its stakeholders and the wider rugby community."