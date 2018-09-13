Guinness PRO14: Team news

Munster's Peter O'Mahony will make his first start of the PRO14 campaign against Ospreys

All the latest PRO14 team news ahead of Round 3 that includes Edinburgh v Connacht and Munster v Ospreys.

Edinburgh v Connacht (Friday, 7.35pm)

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has made three changes to the side that faced Ulster in Belfast last weekend, with flanker Hamish Watson, wing Duhan van der Merwe and centre James Johnstone all coming into the starting XV.

Scotland star Watson - who was unavailable for selection last weekend due to the birth of his first child - is named in the back-row with fellow international Luke Hamilton who switches to number eight in the place of the injured, Bill Mata.

Scotland international Hamish Watson returns to the Edinburgh line-up for their clash with Connacht

Mark Bennett misses out through injury and is replaced by Johnstone in midfield, whilst Van der Merwe is named in the place of Tom Brown, who fails to recover after picking up a knock against Ulster.

Ireland international scrum half Kieran Marmion is set to make his first start of the campaign and the game also marks the return of Bundee Aki who is named on the bench for his side's first away trip of the season.

Ireland star Bundee Aki will start on the bench for Connacht at Murrayfield

Marmion's return is one of four changes to the Connacht starting side that secured a bonus point win over Zebre last weekend, with prop Conan O'Donnell, lock Ultan Dillane and winger Niyi Adeolokun also included.

Adeolokun's inclusion on the wing sees him join a back three that includes Matt Healy on the opposite wing and Tiernan O'Halloran at full back. The centre pairing of Eoin Griffin and Kyle Godwin is also retained with Aki set to feature off the bench.

Edinburgh: 15 Blair Kinghorn; 14 Dougie Fife, 13 James Johnstone, 12 Matt Scott, 11 Duhan van der Merwe; 10 Simon Hickey, 9 Henry Pyrgos; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2.Stuart McInally (c), 3 WP Nel, 4 Ben Toolis, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Luke Hamilton



Replacements: 16 Ross Ford; 17 Allan Dell; 18 Simon Berghan); 19 Fraser McKenzie; 20 Magnus Bradbury; 21 Sean Kennedy; 22 Jaco van der Walt; 23 Juan Pablo Socino

Connacht: 15 Tiernan O'Halloran; 14 Niyi Adeolokun, 13 Eoin Griffin, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Matt Healy; 10 Jack Carty, 9 Kieran Marmion; 1 Conan O'Donnell, 2 Dave Heffernan, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Gavin Thornbury, 5 Ultan Dillane, 6 Sean O'Brien, 7 Jarrad Butler, 8 Paul Boyle.

Replacements: 16 Shane Delahunt, 17 Peter McCabe, 18 Dominic Robertson-McCoy, 19 James Cannon, 20 Colby Fainga'a, 21 Caolin Blade, 22 Craig Ronaldson, 23 Bundee Aki.

Munster v Ospreys (Friday, 7.35pm)

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony makes his first start of the campaign along with fellow returning international Andrew Conway and Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne will make their first starts for the province.

Elsewhere, Chris Cloete is named at flanker having been out of action since February due to forearm and groin injuries.

Dan Goggin comes into the side at inside centre with Sammy Arnold at 13 as Duncan Williams and Carbery form the half-back pairing.

James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer come into the front row while Darren O'Shea, who captained Munster A to an opening day Celtic Cup win last week, is rewarded with a place in the second row alongside Beirne.

Former Scarlets star Tadhg Beirne will make his first start for Munster against Ospreys

Ospreys make 12 changes to the side that beat the Cheetahs in the last round with only Sam Davies, Tom Williams and Tom Botha surviving.

Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Dan Lydiate, Aled Davies, Owen Watkin, Bradley Davies, Dan Evans are rested while Scott Williams misses out with a hamstring injury.

Veteran James Hook slots in at full-back while Sevens star Luke Morgan is handed his PRO14 debut on the left wing.

Joe Thomas and Cory Allen form a new midfield combination with Sam Davies and Tom Habberfield forming the half-back pairing.

Ireland's Joey Carbery is also set for his first competitive outing for Munster

Adam Beard and Georgian Giorgi Nemsadze will pack down in the second row and Olly Cracknell will captain the team from blindside.

Munster: 15 Mike Haley; 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Sammy Arnold, 12 Dan Goggin, 11 Darren Sweetnam; 10 Joey Carbery, 9 Duncan Williams; 1 James Cronin, 2 Rhys Marshall, 3 Stephen Archer; 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Darren O'Shea; 6 Peter O'Mahony (c), 7 Chris Cloete, 8 Arno Botha.

Replacements: 16 Mike Sherry, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 John Ryan, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 Tommy O'Donnell, 21 James Hart, 22 Ian Keatley, 23 Jaco Taute.

Ospreys: 15 James Hook; 14 Tom Williams, 13 Joe Thomas, 12 Cory Allen, 11 Luke Morgan; 10 Sam Davies, 9 Tom Habberfield; 1 Rhodri Jones, 2 Scott Baldwin, 3 Tom Botha, 4 Giorgi Nemsadze, 5 Adam Beard, 6 Olly Cracknell (c), 7 Morgan Morris, 8 Sam Cross

Replacements: 16 Ifan Phillips, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Alex Jeffries, 19 James Ratti, 20 Guido Volpi, 21 Matthew Aubrey, 22 Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, 23 Hanno Dirksen