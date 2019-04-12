Israel Folau meets Rugby Australia and New South Wales Waratahs after anti-LGBT posts

Israel Folau's Australia contract is set to be terminated after anti-LGBT posts

Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs have confirmed they met with Israel Folau in Sydney on Friday following his anti-LGBT social media posts.

Folau's contracts are set to be terminated after the devout Christian posted a message on his Instagram account which read: "Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves."

He also took to Twitter to criticise Tasmania's decision to become Australia's first state to make it legally optional to list gender on birth certificates, posting that "the devil has blinded so many people in this world".

Israel Folau's Instagram post

A joint statement released by Rugby Australia and the Waratahs on Friday read: "Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union have met with Israel Folau in Sydney today.

"As the meeting was held in confidence between the player and his employers, Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union will not comment on the discussions at the meeting.

"Following today's meeting the two organisations will update their respective Boards on the matter to consider next steps.



"Our joint position regarding Israel Folau is unchanged."

3:33 Will Greenwood says there is no option but to ban Israel Folau from rugby Will Greenwood says there is no option but to ban Israel Folau from rugby

Folau, who has won 73 caps, would have been a key part of Australia head coach Michael Cheika's World Cup plans this year.

Last weekend, he broke the Super Rugby try-scoring record as he scored his 60th for the Waratahs in the competition, breaking the record of former New Zealand winger Doug Howlett.

The 30-year-old former rugby league international signed a new deal with Rugby Australia in February which was set to run until 2022.

He posted similar comments last year, saying God's plan for LGBT people was "HELL.. Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God".

0:52 Japan's Michael Leitch says Israel Folau’s post is 'so wrong on so many levels' Japan's Michael Leitch says Israel Folau’s post is 'so wrong on so many levels'

International Gay Rugby, the global organisation for the world's gay and inclusive rugby clubs, has welcomed the plans by Rugby Australia to terminate Folau's contract.

"The decision by Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union upholds rugby's core values of respect and sportsmanship," Ben Owen, Chair of International Gay Rugby, said on Thursday.

Britain-based LGBT charity Stonewall also supported Rugby Australia's move.

"Folau's comments are just one example of how much work is still left to do to combat discrimination and the use of hateful language against lesbian, gay, bi and trans (gender) people," Kirsty Clarke, Stonewall director of sport, added.