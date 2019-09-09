Typhoon Faxai delays Australia's arrival at Rugby World Cup in Japan

Typhoon Faxai has caused disruption in Japan

Australia's departure for the Rugby World Cup in Japan has been delayed by Typhoon Faxai, although England are expected to arrive for the tournament without disruption.

The Wallabies were due to arrive in Tokyo on Monday morning but have been delayed by 16 hours after their original flight was cancelled due to strong winds and heavy rain in the region.

Several railway and subway operators also suspended services as the typhoon made landfall at Chiba, a northern suburb of the Japanese capital.

England began their journey to Japan on Sunday night and are expected to arrive in Tokyo on Monday afternoon without delay, having missed the worst of the storm.

The typhoon made landfall in Chiba, a northern suburb of Tokyo

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga confirmed one person was killed and dozens injured by the typhoon, which caused more than 900,000 power failures across the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has also warned of mudslides and flooding after the heavy rain.

World Cup organisers have planned for the possibility of having to relocate teams from their bases or even to move matches to different venues.

The stadiums for England's first two games, against Tonga in Sapporo and the United States in Kobe, have roofs and Jones says the team will train indoors on artificial turf if necessary.

Australia were due to arrive in Japan on Monday

"It's going to affect the World Cup, there's no doubt about it," said England head coach Eddie Jones after Friday's 37-0 win over Italy.

"You've just got to ride with it, be adaptable and work out how you can cope with the situation.

"Once the typhoon comes, you just can't go outside. It's basically a lock-down. It can vary between being very violent to quite mild.

"The issue is you can't go outside but we've got ideas of what we do if a typhoon stopped us training outdoors. We'll train on artificial turf indoors."

England have two weeks to acclimatise to the conditions in Asia before they face Tonga in their opening match on September 22.

They will then face the United States on September 26 before playing Argentina in Tokyo on October 5, with their final group stage match against France in Yokohama on October 12.