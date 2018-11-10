Beauden Barrett's game is at new level, says Dan Carter

1:20 Dan Carter is not surprised that Beauden Barrett has made such an impact in the All Blacks No 10 shirt Dan Carter is not surprised that Beauden Barrett has made such an impact in the All Blacks No 10 shirt

All Blacks legend Dan Carter is warning England they will be up against a world-class fly-half in Beauden Barrett at Twickenham on Saturday.

Barrett is following in the footsteps of Carter, who became an icon wearing the No 10 shirt for New Zealand between 2003 and 2015 winning 112 caps.

The 27-year-old, who is in contention to win world rugby player of the year for the third successive season, is not far behind having made 70 appearances since 2012 and Carter is not surprised by his rise to the top.

"He was a world-class rugby player even when I was playing alongside him," Carter told Sky Sports News. "You knew just what a talent he was and he has taken his opportunity in the last couple of years.

"He has taken his game to a new level, he's directing and leading that back line and been one of the key figures of that team.

"He's really impressed me with his leadership and development and obviously we all know how fast he is and his skills.

"He can turn a game just like that and as an opponent you can never relax.

"Just when you think you are starting to dominate or get some momentum magical play from Beaudie just completely changes the game."

Barrett has occasionally been criticised for his kicking accuracy but Carter disputes that is a weakness.

He added: "When he has had a bad match kicking wise the following week he will get 100 per cent. I haven't talked to him enough about that, whether it's just the mental side of the game because he's clearly capable of slotting goals and he's shown that after a performance he can bounce back and slot 100 per cent.

"It's just a matter of getting that consistency and I know he's got the right people around him to continue to work on that and not to be a worry."

Carter says England are not short of world-class players themselves and he believes they have come a long way since the last time the sides met four years ago.

"What impresses me about the England side is that they've got more competition and depth than they did a few years ago," he said.

"Just to see guys fighting for position, you've got your Elliot Dalys your Anthony Watsons that are absolute game breakers. I was really impressed with them in the Lions series, they are great players.

"Owen Farrell is world class. He's a key member of that side for leadership and direction along with his competitiveness. They are key members of the side."

