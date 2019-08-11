New Zealand lock Scott Barrett could face ban during Rugby World Cup after red card

New Zealand lock Scott Barrett will face a judicial panel on Sunday after being sent off for a dangerous tackle during Saturday's Bledisloe Cup rugby Test against Australia.

Barrett, whose red card was only the fourth in All Blacks history, faces a ban which would at least rule him out of the return match in Auckland next weekend.

The offence carries a potential six-week ban, therefore if Barrett was found guilty, the All Blacks star could be in danger of being under suspension when the World Cup begins in Japan next month.

Barrett receiving his red card just before half-time in Perth

Barrett's sending-off arrived just before half-time in Perth, after an incident at the breakdown where French referee Jerome Garces decided the contact of 'shoulder and elbow on the neck' of Wallabies captain Michael Hooper was 'clearly dangerous, direct and with force'.

Australia went on to claim a 47-26 victory over the All Blacks' 14 men with a clinical performance.

Three-time winners and reigning champions New Zealand begin their World Cup campaign on September 21 against South Africa, before going on to face Canada, Namibia and Italy in their remaining Pool B fixtures.