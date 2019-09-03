Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus reveals World Cup hand

Rassie Erasmus is hoping to take South Africa to their first World Cup title since 2007

Rassie Erasmus has revealed his World Cup hand by naming what appears to be his first-choice team for the Springboks' final World Cup warm-up against Japan.

The team shows one change from the starting XV that drew 16-16 with the All Blacks in Wellington in July, a result that paved the way for South Africa's first Rugby Championship title in a decade.

The Springboks take on their old rivals in Yokohama in their tournament opener on September 21, and the side Erasmus named for Friday's warm-up looks likely to be the one to take the field in two weeks' time as the Boks go in search of a third World Cup title.

The solitary change to that Wellington team sees skipper Siya Kolisi preferred to Kwagga Smith at openside flank. Kolisi was injured for South Africa's Rugby Championship campaign but made his return in their penultimate World Cup warm-up against Argentina in Pretoria last month.

South Africa lifted the 2019 Rugby Champions trophy following an unbeaten campaign

Kolisi is joined in the back row by Duane Vermeulen and Pieter-Steph du Toit, who makes his 50th Test appearance. Du Toit's first start in the Green and Gold came against Japan in the 2015 World Cup, when the Springboks suffered the biggest shock in the tournament's history in a 34-32 loss in Brighton.

While Erasmus may be giving his first-choice team a run-out before they take on the the All Blacks, Erasmus said the side also represents how desperate the Boks are to avoid another embarrassing defeat to the Brave Blossoms.

"I hope this selection will send a strong message that we have the utmost respect for Japan," said Erasmus.

The Boks were left reeling after a shock loss to Japan in 2015

"Perhaps we made the mistake of complacency against them in the past but we've been hammering the message all week that we should never do that again against Japan.

"They're a smart team of great athletes, playing at home, having won a title in the past month and now desperate to prove something. This Test is as big a challenge as any we've had this season.

"They made a movie about the last time they played us - it's our job to make sure there's no sequel."

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel.