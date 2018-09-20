Guinness PRO14: Team news

CJ Stander makes his first Munster start of the season

Team news for the weekend's Guinness PRO14 action, starting with Cheetahs v Ulster in Bloemfontein on Friday night...

Cheetahs v Ulster (Friday, 6.35pm)

Ox Nche and Charles Marais switch places in the Cheetahs matchday squad, with Nche in the starting line-up and Marais providing cover on the bench, while Niell Jordaan replaces Aidon Davis at No 8. Justin Basson returns to the bench, where he is joined by Stephan Malan and Louis Fouche who will be making their PRO14 debuts if used during the game.

Ox Nche of the Toyota Cheetahs during the Guinness Pro14 match between Toyota Cheetahs and Glasgow Warriors at Toyota Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Academy players Eric O'Sullivan and Angus Kernohan are set to make their first starts for Ulster, in two of six changes to the side. The other newcomers to the team are tighthead prop Wiehahn Herbst, blindside flanker Matthew Rea, scrum-half Dave Shanahan, and full-back Will Addison, a late withdrawal from the team to face the Kings due to illness.

Cheetahs: 15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer (c), 1 Ox Nche, 2 Jospeh Dweba, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 5 JP du Preez, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 7 Junior Pokomela, 8 Niell Jordaan.

Replacements: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Günther Janse van Vuuren, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Stephan Malan, 21 Shaun Venter, 22 Louis Fouche, 23 Ryno Eksteen.

Ulster: 15 Will Addison, 14 Craig Gilroy, 13 Henry Speight, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Angus Kernohan, 10 Billy Burns, 9 Dave Shanahan, 1 Eric O'Sullivan, 2 Rob Herring (c), 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 4 Alan O'Connor, 5 Kieran Treadwell, 6 Matthew Rea, 7 Sean Reidy, 8 Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: 16 John Andrew, 17 Andrew Warwick, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Jean Deysel, 20 Nick Timoney, 21 Jonny Stewart, 22 Angus Curtis, 23 Darren Cave.

Cardiff Blues v Munster (Friday, 7.35pm)

Ellis Jenkins will make his 100th appearance for Cardiff Blues, as he returns to the starting side in one of seven changes. Jarrod Evans starts at fly-half and Gareth Anscombe switches full-back, while Willis Halaholo returns to partner Rey Lee-Lo in the centre and Blaine Scully makes his comeback from ankle surgery.

In the pack, Jenkins forms a familiar back row, with Nick Williams also returning alongside Josh Navidi. That sees Josh Turnbull slot in at second-row, while Rhys Gill and Dmitri Arhip are back to pack down either side of Kristian Dacey.

Ellis Jenkins makes his 100th Cardiff Blues appearance on Friday night

There are six changes to the Munster side that beat Ospreys last week, as CJ Stander makes his first appearance of the season in a back row that also includes captain Peter O'Mahony and Chris Cloete.

JJ Hanrahan comes into the side at full-back, and there is a new centre partnership as Jaco Taute makes his first start since returning from injury alongside Rory Scannell. Hooker Mike Sherry and second row Jean Kleyn are the only two alterations to the pack.

Cardiff Blues: 15 Gareth Anscombe, 14 Blaine Scully, 13 Willis Halaholo, 12 Rey Lee-Lo, 11 Jason Harries, 10 Jarrod Evans, 9 Tomos Williams, 1 Rhys Gill, 2 Kristian Dacey, 3 Dmitri Arhip, 4 George Earle, 5 Josh Turnbull, 6 Josh Navidi, 7 Ellis Jenkins (c), 8 Nick Williams.

Replacements: 16 Kirby Myhill, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Scott Andrews, 19 Macauley Cook, 20 Olly Robinson, 21 Lloyd Williams, 22 Garyn Smith, 23 Matthew Morgan.

Munster: 15 JJ Hanrahan, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Jaco Taute, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Darren Sweetnam, 10 Joey Carbery, 9 Duncan Williams, 1 James Cronin, 2 Mike Sherry, 3 Stephen Archer, 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Peter O'Mahony (c), 7 Chris Cloete, 8 CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16 Diarmuid Barron, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Brian Scott, 19 Darren O'Shea, 20 Tommy O'Donnell, 21 Jack Stafford, 22 Bill Johnston, 23 Shane Daly.