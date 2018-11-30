PRO14 team news: Conor Murray makes long-awaited Munster return

Conor Murray makes his Munster return against Edinburgh

Conor Murray will make his first start of the season for Munster as they take on Edinburgh in Cork on Friday night.

Munster v Edinburgh (Friday, 7.35pm)

Munster have named a strong starting line-up, including internationals Keith Earls, Tadhg Beirne and skipper Peter O'Mahony alongside scrum-half Murray.

Peter O'Mahony captains Munster in the No 6 jersey

Edinburgh have rotated their squad for the first game following the November internationals, with Richard Cockerill making nine changes to the side that lost to the Dragons last time out.

Munster: 15 Mike Haley, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Keith Earls, 10 JJ Hanrahan, 9 Conor Murray, 1 Dave Kilcoyne, 2 Niall Scannell, 3 John Ryan, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Billy Holland, 6 Peter O'Mahony (c), 7 Chris Cloete, 8 Arno Botha.

Replacements: 16 Kevin O'Byrne, 17 Jeremy Loughman, 18 Ciaran Parker, 19 Fineen Wycherley, 20 Gavin Coombes, 21 Duncan Williams, 22 Tyler Bleyendaal, 23 Sammy Arnold.

Edinburgh: 15 Dougie Fife, 14 Tom Brown, 13 George Taylor, 12 Juan Pablo Socino, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Nathan Fowles, 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 David Cherry, 3 Murray McCallum, 4 James Hodgson, 5 Callum Hunter-Hill, 6 Ally Miller, 7 Lewis Wynne, 8 Luke Hamilton (c).

Replacements: 16 Ross Ford, 17 Darryl Marfo, 18 Pietro Ceccarelli, 19 Callum Atkinson, 20 Senitiki Nayalo, 21 Sean Kennedy, 22 Jason Baggott. 23 Chris Dean.

Ospreys v Zebre (Friday, 7.35pm)

Alun Wyn Jones will make his 233rd Ospreys appearance to move clear at the top of the region's all-time list, ahead of prop Paul James on 232.

Alun Wyn Jones will become Ospreys' most capped player this weekend

Zebre have made five changes to their side, with Edoardo Padovani, Guglielmo Palazzani and Johan Meyer all coming in after featuring for Italy in their autumn Test against the All Blacks last weekend.

Ospreys: 15 Dan Evans, 14 George North, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Luke Morgan, 10 Sam Davies, 9 Aled Davies, 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Scott Baldwin, 3 Tom Botha, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Olly Cracknell, 7 Sam Cross, 8 Justin Tipuric (c).

Replacements: 16 Scott Otten, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Alex Jeffries, 19 Lloyd Ashley, 20 James King, 21 Harri Morgan, 22 James Hook, 23 Cory Allen.

Zebre: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Paula Balekana, 13 Giulio Bisegni, 12 Tommaso Boni, 11 Jamie Elliott, 10 Francois Brummer, 9 Guglielmo Palazzani, 1 Cruze Ah-Nau, 2 Massimo Ceciliani, 3 Eduardo Bello, 4 David Sisi, 5 George Biagi (c), 6 Maxime Manda, 7 Johan Meyer, 8 Giovanni Licata.

Replacements: 16 Luhandre Luus, 17 Daniele Rimpelli, 18 Joshua Zilocchi, 19 Apisai Tauyavuca, 20 Samuele Ortis, 21 Joshua Renton, 22 Maicol Azzolini, 23 Jacopo Bianchi.

Cheetahs v Connacht (Saturday, 3pm)

Prop Erich de Jager comes into the Cheetahs' starting line-up as Aranos Coetzee moves to the bench. Sintu Manjezi and JP du Preez start in the second row, with Justin Basson providing cover on the bench.

Robin Copeland is one of five changes to the Connacht team

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made five changes to his side; Tom McCartney, Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle, Robin Copeland and Niyi Adeolokun all starting.

Cheetahs: 15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Rhyno Smith, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Darren Adonis, 10 Louis Fouche, 9 Shaun Venter (c), 1 Ox Nche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 3 Erich de Jager, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 5 JP du Preez, 6 Junior Pokomela, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 8 Gerhard Olivier.

Replacements: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Aranos Coetzee, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Rudi Paige, 22 Tian Schoeman, 23 Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

Connacht: 15 Tiernan O'Halloran, 14 Niyi Adeolokun, 13 Kyle Godwin, 12 Tom Farrell, 11 Matt Healy, 10 Jack Carty, 9 Caolin Blade, 1 Denis Buckley, 2 Tom McCartney, 3 Conor Carey, 4 Ultan Dillane, 5 Gavin Thornbury, 6 Paul Boyle, 7 Jarrad Butler (c), 8 Robin Copeland.

Replacements: 16 Shane Delahunt, 17 Peter McCabe, 18 Dominic Robertson-McCoy, 19 James Cannon, 20 Colby Fainga'a, 21 James Mitchell, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Cian Kelleher.

Ulster v Cardiff Blues (Saturday, 3pm)

Rob Herring will make his 150th appearance for Ulster on Saturday, one of six players involved in Ireland's unbeaten autumn series to return to Dan McFarland's match day squad; Jordi Murphy, John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey are also set to start, while Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale are included among the replacements.

Rob Herring makes his 150th appearance for Ulster in Belfast

Wales internationals Dillon Lewis and Tomos Williams return to the Cardiff Blues matchday squad, named among the replacements in Belfast. John Mulvihill has made six changes ahead of the trip, including USA international Samu Manoa, who is set to feature in the starting line-up for the first time since his summer move from Toulon.

Ulster: 15 Michael Lowry, 14 Henry Speight, 13 James Hume, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Louis Ludik, 10 Billy Burns, 9 John Cooney, 1 Andrew Warwick, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Marty Moore, 4 Alan O'Connor (c), 5 Kieran Treadwell, 6 Sean Reidy, 7 Jordi Murphy, 8 Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: 16 Rory Best, 17 Eric O'Sullivan, 18 Ross Kane, 19 Ian Nagle, 20 Nick Timoney, 21 Dave Shanahan, 22 Johnny McPhillips, 23 Jacob Stockdale.

Cardiff Blues: 15 Matthew Morgan, 14 Aled Summerhill, 13 Harri Millard, 12 Rey Lee-Lo, 11 Jason Harries, 10 Jarrod Evans, 9 Lloyd Williams (c), 1 Rhys Gill, 2 Kristian Dacey, 3 Scott Andrews, 4 Seb Davies, 5 Josh Turnbull, 6 Samu Manoa, 7 Olly Robinson, 8 Nick Williams.

Replacements: 16 Liam Belcher, 17 Rhys Carré, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 George Earle, 20 James Down, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Steven Shingler, 23 Garyn Smith.

Dragons v Leinster (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Back row Aaron Wainwright returns to the Dragons' starting line-up for the visit of Leinster, the only change to the side that started in last week's win over Edinburgh.

Aaron Wainwright returns to the Dragons fold

Hugo Keenan makes his second start for Leinster after making his debut last weekend, with Adam Byrne again selected on the right wing and Dave Kearney coming into the team on the left.

Dragons: 15 Jordan Williams, 14 Jared Rosser, 13 Tyler Morgan, 12 Jarryd Sage, 11 Hallam Amos, 10 Jason Tovey, 9 Rhodri Williams; 1 Ryan Bevington, 2 Richard Hibbard (c), 3 Lloyd Fairbrother, 4 Rynard Landman, 5 Lewis Evans, 6 Harrison Keddie, 7 Aaron Wainwright, 8 Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Aaron Jarvis, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Tavis Knoyle, 22 Arwel Robson, 23 Adam Warren.

Leinster: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Adam Byrne, 13 Jimmy O'Brien, 12 Conor O'Brien, 11 Dave Kearney, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Ed Byrne, 2 James Tracy, 3 Michael Bent, 4 Ross Molony, 5 Scott Fardy, 6 Josh Murphy, 7 Scott Penny, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Bryan Byrne, 17 Peter Dooley, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Mick Kearner, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Paddy Patterson, 22 Ciarán Frawley, 23 Tom Daly.

Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Nick Grigg will play his 50th game for Glasgow against the Scarlets at Scotstoun, partnering Stafford McDowall in the Warriors' midfield.

Nick Grigg makes his 50th Warriors appearance against the Scarlets

Wales centre Jonathan Davies returns to captain the Scarlets, with club captain Ken Owens rested following the recent international campaign.

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Ruaridh Jackson, 14 Robbie Nairn, 13 Nick Grigg, 12 Stafford McDowall, 11 Niko Matawalu, 10 Brandon Thomson, 9 George Horne, 1 Alex Allan, 2 George Turner, 3 D'Arcy Rae, 4 Tim Swinson, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Matt Smith, 7 Chris Fusaro (c), 8 Adam Ashe.

Replacements: 16 Kevin Bryce, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Siua Halanukonuka, 19 Kiran McDonald, 20 Tevita Tamielau, 21 Nick Frisby, 22 Paddy Kelly, 23 Ratu Tagive.

Scarlets: 15 Johnny McNicholl, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 Jonathan Davies (c), 12 Kieron Fonotia, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Rhys Patchell, 9 Kieran Hardy, 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Werner Kruger, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Steve Cummins, 6 Will Boyde, 7 Dan Davis, 8 Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: 16 Dafydd Hughes, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Simon Gardiner, 19 Lewis Rawlins, 20 Tom Phillips, 21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22 Paul Asquith, 23 Clayton Blommetjies.

Southern Kings v Benetton Rugby (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Southern Kings hooker Kerron van Vuuren makes his Guinness PRO14 debut at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday, while "Tienie" Burger returns to the starting XV as he replaces Jurie van Vuuren in a rotational switch.

Tommaso Iannone starts in the No 12 jersey for Benetton

Benetton have picked a back three of Angelo Esposito and wingers Ratuva Tavuyara and Monty Ioane. Tommaso Iannone and Marco Zanon combine in the midfield.

Zebre: 15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Mattia Bellini, 13 Giulio Bisegni, 12 Tommaso Castello, 11 Giovanbattista Venditti, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Marcello Violi, 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Oliviero Fabiani, 3 Dario Chistolini, 4 Leonardo Krumov, 5 George Fabio Biagi, 6 Dave Sisi, 7 Johan Meyer, 8 Renato Giammarioli.

Replacements: Massimo Ceciliani, 17 Daniele Rimpelli, 18 Giosue Zilocchi, 19 Apisai Tauyavuca, 20 Jimmy Tuivaiti, 21 Guglielmo Palazzani, 22 Francois Brummer, 23 Edoardo Padovani.

Southern Kings: 15 Mikey Botha, 14 Michael Makase, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 Berton Klaasen, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Masixole Banda, 9 Rudi van Rooyen, 1 Justin Forwood, 2 Mike Willemse, 3 Luvuyo Pupuma, 4 Schalk Oelofse, 5 Bobby de Wee, 6 Henry Brown, 7 Tienie Burger, 8 Ruaan Lerm.

Replacements: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Schalk Ferreira, 18 Lupumlo Mguca, 19 JC Astle, 20 Andy Ntsila, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Martin du Toit, 23 Ulrich Beyers.