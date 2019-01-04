Guinness PRO14 team news ahead of Round 13

Joey Carbery starts again for Munster as they travel to face Connacht on Saturday

Team news for this weekend's Guinness PRO14 fixtures, starting with Glasgow Warriors' trip to Italy to take on Benetton...

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (Saturday, 2pm)

Benetton rose to third in Conference B after festive successes in their derbies against Zebre last month, can they consolidate their place near the top section against Conference A leaders Glasgow in Italy on Saturday?

The Warriors suffered back-to-back derby defeats to Edinburgh last month and have made a massive 10 changes for their trip to Treviso...

Benetton: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Angelo Esposito, 13 Tommaso Benvenuti, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage; 1 Nicola Quaglio, 2 Hame Faiva, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 Irne Herbst, 5 Dean Budd (c), 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Giovanni Pettinelli, 8 Abraham Steyn.

Replacements: 16 Tomas Baravalle, 17 Cherif Traore, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Marco Lazzaroni, 21 Tito Tebaldi, 22 Ian McKinley, 23 Marco Zanon.

#BENvGLA - 🦁 I Leoni scelti per affrontare i @GlasgowWarriors ⚔️ domani ore 15:00 allo Stadio comunale di Monigo

📺 Gara in diretta su @DAZN_IT



👉 https://t.co/YmhPDOKDyE pic.twitter.com/NaHr6J27RE — Benetton Rugby 🦁 (@BenettonRugby) January 4, 2019

Glasgow: 15 Ruairdh Jackson, 14 Robbie Nairn, 13 Stafford McDowall, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Niko Matawalu, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 George Horne; 1 Jamie Bhatti, 2 Grant Stewart, 3 Siua Halanukonuka, 4 Tim Swinson, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Ryan Wilson (c), 7 Chris Fusaro, 8 Adam Ashe.

Replacements: 16 Kevin Bryce, 17 Alex Allan, 18 D'Arcy Rae, 19 Rob Harley, 20 Matt Smith, 21 Nick Frisby, 22 Brandon Thomson, 23 Lee Jones.

⚔️🛡️ | Here is your Glasgow Warriors team travelling to Italy 🇮🇹 to face @BenettonRugby in the first game of 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣, brought to you by @MackenzieConstr | #WeAreWarriors pic.twitter.com/uLHlIpFLkf — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) January 4, 2019

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues (Saturday, 3pm)

The Ospreys welcome the Cardiff Blues to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday in a crucial PRO14 Conference A fixture, with the home side having made three changes for the clash as Cory Allen, Sam Cross and Rhodri Jones come in.

The visitors meanwhile have made five changes as they go in search of a third straight Welsh derby win, with tighthead Dmitri Arhip back to face his former club and Rhys Gill, Olly Robinson, Matthew Morgan and Tomos Williams returning too.

Ospreys: 15 Dan Evans, 14 George North, 13 Cory Allen, 12 Scott Williams, 11 Luke Morgan, 10 Sam Davies, 9 Aled Davies; 1 Rhodri Jones, 2 Scott Baldwin, 3 Tom Botha, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Olly Cracknell, 7 Justin Tipuric (c), 8 Sam Cross.

Replacements: 16 Scott Otten, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Alex Jeffries, 19 Lloyd Ashley, 20 James King, 21 Tom Habberfield, 22 Luke Price, 23 Owen Watkin.

Cardiff Blues: 15 Matthew Morgan, 14 Blaine Scully, 13 Rey Lee-Lo, 12 Willis Halaholo, 11 Garyn Smith, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Rhys Gill, 2 Kristian Dacey (c), 3 Dmitri Arhip, 4 Seb Davies, 5 Josh Turnbull, 6 Josh Navidi, 7 Olly Robinson, 8 Nick Williams.

Replacements: 16 Kirby Myhill, 17 Brad Thyer, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 George Earle, 20 Rory Thornton, 21 Lloyd Williams, 22 Steven Shingler, 23 Owen Lane.

TEAM NEWS | Dmitri Arhip makes a return to the starting line-up to face former side @ospreys, as Cardiff Blues target a hat-trick of Guinness PRO14 Welsh derby victories over the festive period.



Read more here: https://t.co/Geb9bfAiMi pic.twitter.com/KsYpNYTuj7 — Cardiff Blues (@cardiff_blues) January 4, 2019

Leinster v Ulster (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Defending champions Leinster host Ulster at the RDS on Saturday looking to avenge their derby defeat to Munster at Thomond Park last week.

Ireland full-back Rob Kearney is back from injury and will captain a much-changed and inexperienced-looking side.

For Ulster, there are a raft of changes too as Rob Lyttle returns after 11 months out with injury and four academy players - Matthew Dalton, Angus Kernohan, James Hume and Michael Lowry - are named to start.

Leinster: 15 Rob Kearney (c), 14 Adam Byrne, 13 Conor O'Brien, 12 Noel Reid, 11 Barry Daly, 10 Ciaran Frawley, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 1 Jack McGrath, 2 Sean Cronin, 3 Andrew Porter, 4 Ross Molony, 5 Mick Kearney, 6 Josh Murphy, 7 Scott Penny, 8 Max Deegan.

Replacements: 16 James Tracy, 17 Ed Byrne, 18 Michael Bent, 19 Oisín Dowling, 20 Caelan Doris, 21 Hugh O'Sullivan, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Jimmy O'Brien.

Ulster: 15 Michael Lowry, 14 Rob Lyttle, 13 Darren Cave, 12 James Hume, 11 Angus Kernohan, 10 Johnny McPhillips, 9 David Shanahan; 1 Kyle McCall, 2 Adam McBurney, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 4 Matthew Dalton, 5 Alan O'Connor (c), 6 Greg Jones, 7 Sean Reidy, 8 Nick Timoney.

Replacements: 16 John Andrew, 17 Andrew Warwick, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Caleb Montgomery, 20 Clive Ross, 21 Jonny Stewart, 22 Bruce Houston, 23 Peter Nelson.

Here is your Ulster team to play @leinsterrugby tomorrow!



It's great to see @Rob_Lyttle back in white! pic.twitter.com/2O3NgnSpv0 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 4, 2019

Scarlets v Dragons (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Scarlets host the Dragons on Saturday looking for a response after their first home defeat in 26 games last week against the Cardiff Blues.

Ryan Elias is set to make his 100th appearance for Scarlets at hooker after injuries to Will Boyde and James Davies against the Blues see a pack reshuffle - which includes skipper Ken Owens lining out at No 8!

The Dragons will arrive off the back of their first Welsh derby victory for some four years, having beaten the Ospreys by a point last week. They've made six changes, including a return for Tyler Morgan.

Scarlets: 15 Johnny McNicholl , 14 Ioan Nicholas, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Paul Asquith, 10 Dan Jones, 9 Kieran Hardy; 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Josh Helps, 5 David Bulbring, 6 Ed Kennedy, 7 Dan Davies, 8 Ken Owens (c).

Replacements: 16 Marc Jones, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Werner Kruger, 19 Tom Price, 20 Tom Phillips, 21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22 Steff Hughes, 23 Tom Prydie.

🏉 Here's the team to take on Dragons in Saturday's #GUINNESSPRO14 clash.

🎟 https://t.co/9JQyys0h0D

🏉 Dyma’r tîm i wynebu y Dreigiau ar gyfer gêm dydd Sadwrn yn rownd nesaf o’r #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/NMop38jYbA — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) January 4, 2019

Dragons: 15 Jordan Williams, 14 Adam Warren, 13 Tyler Morgan, 12 Jack Dixon, 11 Hallam Amos, 10 Josh Lewis, 9 Tavis Knoyle; 1 Aaron Jarvis, 2 Richard Hibbard, 3 Dan Suter, 4 Brandon Nansen, 5 Matthew Screech, 6 Cory Hill (c), 7 Aaron Wainwright, 8 Harrison Keddie.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Gerard Ellis, 18 Chris Coleman, 19 Joe Davies, 20 James Benjamin, 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Jason Tovey, 23 Zane Kirchner.

Connacht v Munster (Saturday, 7.35pm)

In-form Connacht welcome Munster to the Sportsground on Saturday, with prop Denis Buckley set to make his 150th appearance for the province.

Munster have made seven changes to their XV from the side that beat Leinster last week, with Peter O'Mahony back to captain the side and Chris Farrell, Tommy O'Donnell, Alex Wootton, Alby Mathewson, Jeremy Loughman and Arno Botha also coming in to start.

Second row Billy Holland is in line to make his 200th Munster appearance off the bench.

Connacht: 15 Darragh Leader, 14 Cian Kelleher, 13 Tom Farrell, 12 Tom Daly, 11 Matt Healy, 10 Jack Carty, 9 Caolin Blade; 1 Denis Buckley, 2 Dave Heffernan (c), 3 Dominic Robertson-McCoy, 4 Gavin Thornbury, 5 Quinn Roux, 6 Paul Boyle, 7 Colby Fainga'a, 8 Eoghan Masterson.

Replacements: 16 Tom McCartney, 17 Peter McCabe, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Ultan Dillane, 20 Cillian Gallagher, 21 Angus Lloyd, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Colm DeBuitlear.

📣 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 📣



Here is your Connacht team to face @Munsterrugby tomorrow in front of a sold out Sportsground in the #GUINNESSPRO14!



The side is captained by Dave Heffernan while Denis Buckley earns his 150th cap for the province 👏https://t.co/1mQCLXrrie pic.twitter.com/g6W2mtqIGn — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) January 4, 2019

Munster: 15 Andrew Conway, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Dan Goggin, 11 Alex Wootton, 10 Joey Carbery, 9 Alby Mathewson; 1 Jeremy Loughman, 2 Niall Scannell, 3 John Ryan, 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Peter O'Mahony (c), 7 Tommy O'Donnell, 8 Arno Botha.

Replacements: 16 Kevin O'Byrne, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Stephen Archer, 19 Billy Holland, 20 CJ Stander, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Tyler Bleyendaal, 23 Sammy Arnold.

Here is your Munster team to face Connacht at the Sportsground in the Guinness PRO14 tomorrow night (7.35pm, live on @TG4TV, @eirSport & @PremierSportsTV).



Full team details > > https://t.co/19wBcEt59p#CONvMUN #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/xOssdvo5xn — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 4, 2019

Edinburgh v Southern Kings (Saturday, 7.35pm)

Fraser McKenzie will captain Edinburgh on his return from injury in Saturday's clash with the Southern Kings in the week that he signed a new two-year contract through to 2021.

Edinburgh: 15 Dougie Fife, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 George Taylor, 12 Juan Pablo Socino, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Simon Hickey, 9 Nathan Fowles; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 David Cherry, 3 Simon Berghan, 4 Fraser McKenzie (c), 5 Callum Hunter-Hill, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Luke Crosbie, 8 Viliame Mata.

Replacements: 16 Ross Ford, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Pietro Ceccarelli, 19 Ben Toolis, 20 Ally Miller, 21 Charlie Shiel, 22 Jaco van der Walt, 23 James Johnstone.

A reminder of YOUR Edinburgh team to face @SouthernKingsSA at BT Murrayfield tomorrow night (kick-off 7.35pm) 👊



Secure your tickets today: https://t.co/GlnWWNMXJY #AlwaysEdinburgh 🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/B71OAhjdfF — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) January 4, 2019

Southern Kings: 15 Masixole Banda, 14 Michael Makase, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 Tertius Kruger, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Martin Du Toit, 9 Stefan Ungerer; 1 Alulutho Tshakweni, 2 Alandre Van Rooyen, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 4 Stephan Greeff, 5 John-Charles Astle, 6 Cyril-John Velleman, 7 Martinus Burger, 8 Ruaan Lerm.

Replacements: 16 Michael Willemse, 17 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 18 Luvuyo Pupuma, 19 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 20 Andries van Schalkwyk, 21 Sarel Pretorius, 22 Berton Klaasen, 23 Ntabeni Dukisa.

Your Isuzu Southern Kings Team will take on Edinburgh tomorrow💪. #IsuzuSouthernKings #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/kwnKLq1YY9 — Isuzu Southern Kings (@SouthernKingsSA) January 4, 2019

Zebre v Cheetahs (Sunday, 1pm)

Zebre: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Paula Balekana, 13 Giulio Bisegni, 12 Nicolas De Battista, 11 James Elliott, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Guglielmo Palazzani; 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Massimo Ceciliani, 3 Eduardo Bello, 4 David Sisi (c), 5 Samuele Ortis, 6 Maxime Mbanda, 7 Giovanni Licata, 8 Jimmy Tuivaiti.

Replacements: 16 Luhandre Luus, 17 Daniele Rimpelli, 18 Giosué Zilocchi, 19 George Biagi, 20 Iacopo Bianchi, 21 Joshua Renton, 22 Francois Brummer, 23 Tommaso Boni.

Cheetahs: 15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer (c), 1 Ox Nche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 4 Justin Basson, 5 JP du Preez, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 7 Junior Pokomela, 8 Daniel Maartens

Replacements: 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Luan de Bruin, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Walt Steenkamp, 21 Abongile Nonkontwana, 22 Rudy Paige, 23 Louis Fouche.