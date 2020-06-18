Guinness PRO14 season to resume in August behind closed doors

The Guinness PRO14 season is set to resume in August behind closed doors

The Guinness PRO14 season will resume with derbies behind closed doors from August 22.

The competition, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume with teams from the same nation playing against each other before the season is concluded via semi-finals and a final.

There are still eight rounds of fixtures remaining but those will not be completed, with the tournament instead having an abbreviated finish consisting of two rounds of derby games counting towards final positions.

Leinster beat Glasgow in the PRO14 final last year

The teams finishing in the top two places in Conference A and B will contest the semi-finals, with the final scheduled to take place on September 12. Defending champions Leinster and Edinburgh lead Conference A and B respectively.

In a statement, PRO14 organisers said: "The 2019-20 season will have an abbreviated finish that features the most attractive match-ups and rivalries from the Guinness PRO14 with two rounds of derby games in each territory counting towards final positions.

"This will cut the regular season from 21 game rounds to 15.

"Games postponed prior to the indefinite suspension will be deemed 0-0 draws as previously stated by PRO14 Rugby on February 28, 2020."

The PRO14 season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic

Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Italy and South Africa have teams in the PRO14, covering six governmental jurisdictions whose health guidance in the face of the coronavirus pandemic must be observed.

PRO14 tournament director David Jordan said: "Safety has been, and will continue to be, the highest priority as we look to activate our plans to restart the 2019-20 season.

"We are very fortunate to be in a position where everyone involved is confident that we can conclude the season on the field of play."

Earlier this month, Premiership Rugby set a provisional return date of August 15 for domestic competition. The campaign was suspended indefinitely on April 8 following an initial five-week suspension.

Organisers have consistently said the plan has been to complete the Premiership season and see out the full quota of remaining fixtures, culminating in a grand final which will not be staged until November.