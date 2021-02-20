PRO14: Scarlets thrash Benetton 41-17 to boost Champions Cup qualification hopes

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney saw his side return to winning ways

Scarlets kept alive their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions Cup with a comprehensive 41-17 bonus-point victory over Benetton.

Jac Morgan crossed for two tries with Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker, Sione Kalamafoni and Paul Asquith also dotting down.

Dan Jones and Steff Evans combined for 11 points from the tee as the Scarlets snapped a three-game losing streak in style.

Leonardo Sarto and Cornelius Els scored Benetton's tries, both of which were converted by Edoardo Padovani, while a Tommaso Allan penalty opened the scoring at Parc y Scarlets.

Morgan crossed from close range for the first try after a driving maul put pressure on the Benetton defence.

The Italians were reduced to 13 men when hooker Tomas Baravalle and prop Tiziano Pasquali were sin-binned and the Scarlets capitalised with Costelow ghosting past two defenders to score before Morgan grabbed his second.

The Scarlets secured their try bonus point just before the interval when Johnny McNicholl's kick fortuitously fell into the arms of Blacker, who helped the hosts into a 26-3 interval lead.

Benetton claimed first try of the game on 46 minutes when Sarto stepped inside Evans to score, with Padovani adding the extras.

It took the Scarlets 25 second-half minutes to get back on the scoreboard through Jones' boot, but they were soon celebrating a fifth try when Morgan's break and pass sent Kalamafoni over.

Benetton refused to throw in the towel, with replacement hooker Els touching down from short range before Asquith scored the Scarlets' sixth try.