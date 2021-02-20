PRO14: Scarlets thrash Benetton to boost Champions Cup hopes, Ospreys edge Zebre

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney saw his side return to winning ways

Scarlets kept alive their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions Cup with a comprehensive 41-17 bonus-point victory over Benetton.

Jac Morgan crossed for two tries with Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker, Sione Kalamafoni and Paul Asquith also dotting down.

Dan Jones and Steff Evans combined for 11 points from the tee as the Scarlets snapped a three-game losing streak in style.

Leonardo Sarto and Cornelius Els scored Benetton's tries, both of which were converted by Edoardo Padovani, while a Tommaso Allan penalty opened the scoring at Parc y Scarlets.

Ospreys 10-0 Zebre

Ospreys inched to victory over Zebre at a wet Liberty Stadium.

Heavy drizzle made for difficult conditions and both teams produced constant errors, with the home side's discipline and ability to keep hold of the ball close to non-existent.

The only positive for Ospreys head coach Toby Booth was the win as it prevented Zebre doing the double over his team this season.

Josh Thomas kicked a penalty and there was a late try from man of the match Rhys Webb which Thomas improved as Zebre were kept scoreless.