United Rugby Championship: Munster, Benetton, Glasgow, Ulster, Ospreys win in Saturday's action

South African second row RG Snyman continued his recovery from injury by scoring his first try for Munster against the Stormers

A round-up of Saturday's United Rugby Championship action as Munster, Benetton, Glasgow, Ulster and Ospreys claimed victories...

Munster 34-18 Stormers

RG Snyman beamed the biggest smile of the night as his try helped Munster to a 34-18 win over the Stormers at Thomond Park.

The gargantuan South African lock, who suffered a serious knee injury on his debut last year, registered his first Munster score to put his 13-month nightmare well and truly behind him.

The Stormers' scintillating start produced tries from Warrick Gelant and Leolin Zas, leading them to a 15-0 lead, which stood at 15-7 at half-time.

The visitors' discipline disintegrated and the Munster pack took over, with their tries shared out between Jack O'Donoghue (two), Jean Kleyn, Niall Scannell and Snyman.

Benetton 28-27 Edinburgh

Substitute Leonardo Marin stunned Edinburgh with an 85th-minute drop-goal as Benetton won a thriller 28-27 in Treviso.

Edinburgh looked to have done enough after Ben Vellacott scored two tries that saw the visitors lead until 19-year-old Marin struck with the game's final kick at Stadio Monigo.

Mike Blair's men collected two points from the contest, but he will be frustrated that Edinburgh could not close things out following Jaco Van Der Walt's 75th-minute penalty.

Prop WP Nel and hooker Stuart McInally also touched down for Edinburgh, with Van Der Walt kicking two conversions.

Benetton, beaten just once in their last seven games before Edinburgh's visit to northern Italy, crossed for two tries by hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi and one from wing Monty Ioane, while Tomas Albornoz booted a penalty and conversion, and Marin added a penalty, conversion and his clinching drop-goal.

Glasgow Warriors 35-24 Sharks

Cole Forbes ran in two tries as Glasgow claimed a 35-24 victory over the Sharks at Scotstoun.

Bonus point win ✅



It's all five points for the Warriors, as we take a 35-24 victory over the Sharks at Scotstoun!

A dominant first-half performance opened up a 28-10 lead at the break for Warriors, with the bonus point already in the bag.

However, Danny Wilson's men will be frustrated that they went off the boil in the final half-hour instead of really putting an ordinary-looking Sharks outfit to the sword.

Zebre 3-36 Ulster

Ulster recorded a second successive bonus-point victory as they saw off Zebre 36-3 at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

𝙁𝙐𝙇𝙇-𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀



Five points in the bag as Ulster make it two wins from two in the #URC 🙌



FT 🦓 3-36 🟡 | #ZEBvULS#SUFTUMLive ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/OWUgBOAHnW — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 2, 2021

It was a far from vintage performance by the visitors, but they were still way too strong, scoring 26 unanswered second-half points.

Wing Ethan McIlroy and flanker Nick Timoney led the way with try doubles, while there were also touchdowns for full-back Will Addison and centre James Hume, with half-backs Billy Burns, Nathan Doak and Mike Lowry each kicking a conversion.

Zebre managed an Antonio Rizzi penalty in reply, but they were a distant second best despite Ulster never hitting top gear.

Ospreys 18-14 Cardiff

The Ospreys beat Cardiff 18-14 at the Swansea.com Stadium to make it two wins from two in this season's competition.

END OF PLAY IN SWANSEA.



Gareth Anscombe's flawless performance gives Ospreys the win in this Welsh derby.

Wales outside-half Gareth Anscombe kicked all of the home side's points in only his second competitive game back from a two-year injury lay-off.

Josh Adams and Owen Lane scored tries for Cardiff, while Rhys Priestland kicked four points.