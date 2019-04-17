Ruaridh Jackson extends Glasgow Warriors deal to 2020

Ruaridh Jackson will remain with the Warriors until the end of next season

Ruaridh Jackson has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors, keeping him with the club until June 2020.

The deal comes with the option of a further year, subject to a medical.

The 31-year-old made his 150th appearance for the Warriors earlier this season after making his debut in October 2006 - a three-year stint in the Premiership with Wasps and Harlequins splitting two spells at Scotstoun.

"I love this club and I'm very happy to have extended my stay here," said Jackson. "I'm really enjoying my rugby just now and coming back to the club two years ago was a very good decision.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to run out at Scotstoun in front of our passionate supporters and hopefully we can have a successful end to the season."

Warriors coach Dave Rennie said of the 33-Test Scotland international: "Jacko has played really well since coming back to the club two years ago.

"He's a really well liked member of the group and his experience and leadership will be crucial for us going forward."