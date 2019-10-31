New Zealand approach Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie

Rennie says he expects the All Blacks to make an appointment in the New Year

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie has been approached by New Zealand as they consider replacements for Steve Hansen.

Rennie, who has been in charge at Scotstoun since 2017, has recently been heavily linked with the Australia job and now his native country have made a move.

When asked if he had been approached by the All Blacks, Rennie told STV: "Yeah, they have probably made contact with a number of Kiwis who are coaching over this way about interest for the role.

"I know they are going to have a process where they interview then make an appointment in the New Year."

The 55-year-old added: "Obviously it's flattering, it's humbling because they have always been such a great side. I guess I haven't had a lot of time to dwell on that because I'm totally focused on what I'm doing here."

Rennie has previously stated he will see out his Warriors contract, which expires in June 2020.