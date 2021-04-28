Tommy Seymour: Glasgow Warriors winger announces retirement from rugby aged 32

Tommy Seymour scored 48 tries in his 150 appearances for Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors winger and former Scotland international Tommy Seymour has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

Seymour scored 48 tries in his 150 appearances across a decade-long spell at Glasgow since arriving from Ulster and helped them win the Guinness Pro12 in 2015.

The Nashville-born 32-year-old scored 20 tries across 55 appearances for Scotland, featuring at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, before he retired from international duty in December 2019.

Seymour, who is Scotland's fifth-highest try scorer, also toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions under Warren Gatland in 2017,

He was limited to six appearances in the 2020-21 season due to injury and concussion

Announcing his retirement, Seymour told the club's website: "Although my decision has been made for some time, the words seem almost impossible to write.



"Firstly, to the club that made a home and wove me into its tapestry. Thank you for believing in me and for having faith when you had no reason to. This is my club, this is my home and I'll never forget what it was to live and play here."



Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson said Seymour's "achievements within the game should be celebrated".

Wilson added: "He's a well-respected leader here at Glasgow and has done a lot for both club and country.

"It's a shame he hasn't been available to us for more games this season, however, he has worked day in day out to ensure the team taking the field are fully prepared."