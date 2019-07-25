Iain Henderson replaces Rory Best as Ulster captain

Ulster coach Dan McFarland (left) says appointing Iain Henderson as captain was not a difficult decision

Iain Henderson has succeeded Ireland skipper Rory Best as Ulster captain.

Best ended a 15-year career with the Pro 14 side at the end of last season, and will finish his elite career after leading Ireland at this autumn's World Cup in Japan.

Henderson, who is in Ireland's World Cup training squad, has made 105 appearances for the Belfast-based province since his debut in 2012.

"I'm incredibly proud and excited to be appointed as club captain; I had a good chat with (coach) Dan McFarland and I think we're closely aligned in terms of how we see Ulster moving forward," Henderson said.

"I've got massive boots to fill with Rory outgoing, but it's a challenge I'm really looking forward to."

Henderson played in four of Ireland's games during the Six Nations Grand Slam success of 2018

Henderson has 44 caps for Ireland, winning three Six Nations titles, and was part of the Lions' tour to New Zealand in 2017.

"Iain has a deep love for his province, he understands exactly what it means to wear the Ulster jersey and this rubs off on those around him," Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said.

"As a leader, he has demonstrated his ability to command respect through his professionalism and talismanic play.

"Asking Iain to be captain was not a difficult decision and because he is surrounded by a squad of good men, I know that he will flourish."