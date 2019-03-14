Leinster coaches Stuart Lancaster and Leo Cullen extend contracts

Stuart Lancaster (left) and Leo Cullen have committed to Leinster

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen and senior coach Stuart Lancaster have both signed contract extensions with the European champions.

The pair helped the Irish province win a PRO14 and Champions Cup double last season.

Cullen, who won 221 caps for Leinster and captained them to three European Cups, was appointed head coach at the start of the 2015/16 season, with former England coach Lancaster joining a year later.

Cullen has agreed a two-year extension until 2021 while the length of Lancaster's new deal has not been disclosed.

Lancaster guided Leinster to Champions Cup glory last season

Leinster chief executive Mick Dawson said: "Leo's skills as a player and as a captain have been well celebrated over the years and rightly so.

"Over the last four seasons he has continued to build on that legacy and has added considerable coaching credentials to his list of achievements.

"Not only did Leo oversee the great double success of last season, he also oversaw the rebuilding of the playing squad after a number of high profile retirements and the recruitment of the new coaching team.

"We have seen the impact Leo has had on the organisation both on and off the field and we are thrilled to see him commit for a further two seasons with the club."

Cullen has extended his contract until 2021

Lancaster had been a reported target for a number of Premiership clubs in England but will remain with the province for at least a fourth season.

"Everyone can see that we have benefited from Stuart's vast experience working within the academy system in England plus of course his time with the English national team," said Dawson.

"He has consistently shown his commitment to the Leinster cause and it is a real boost to retain the services of a world class coach."

Leinster have already secured a home semi-final in the PRO14, winning 15 of their 17 games to date, while they face Ulster in the Champions Cup quarter-finals in Dublin on March 30.