Ulster's Stuart McCloskey called into Ireland's Six Nations squad

Stuart McCloskey has impressed Andy Farrell with his performances for Ulster

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has been called into Ireland's squad for the Six Nations.

McCloskey, 27, was left out of the initial 35-man group but will now join up with Ireland head coach Ireland's squad at their training camp in Portugal on Tuesday.

Head coach Andy Farrell was keen to have extra cover in his backline after a number of players picked up "small niggles" during last weekend's final round of European Rugby Champions Cup games.

"Stu has been playing well over the past few weeks and played well again at the weekend," Farrell said.

"Centre is a very competitive area in the squad and with a few backs picking up small niggles at the weekend, Stu is the form back who will now be added to the group to give us some extra options."

Jordan Larmour has been in fine form for Leinster this season

Leinster full-back Jordan Larmour has emerged as an injury doubt for Ireland's opening Six Nations game against Scotland after picking up a foot injury in Saturday's 18-0 victory over Benetton Rugby. He was replaced by Rob Kearney in the 72nd minute.

Leinster said Larmour has a "low-grade" foot injury and will be further assessed by the IRFU medical team.

Kearney, who has 95 caps for Ireland, has not been included in Ireland's squad for the Six Nations.

There is also some concern around the fitness of Ireland's other leading contender to start at full-back against Scotland - Ulster's Will Addison.

Will Addison scored a try in Ulster's win over Bath on Saturday

He limped off 53 minutes into Ulster's 22-15 win over Bath Rugby on Saturday, shortly after scoring a try.

Addison was a doubt heading into that game after picking up a calf injury the previous week against Clermont Auvergne.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on February 1. It will be Farrell's first match in charge since succeeding Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach.