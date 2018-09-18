Scarlets' James Davies to see specialist while brother Jonathan nears return

Wales international James Davies will miss Scarlets' trip to Galway

Scarlets flanker James Davies will see a specialist after suffering a knee injury against Benetton last Saturday.

Davies was forced off during the first half of the 38-29 win over the Italians and has been ruled out of Saturday's PRO14 trip to Connacht.

"We're not sure time wise how long he'll be out for but definitely out for this weekend," said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac.

"He's had a scan done and we'll know more once that's been reviewed by a specialist."

Jonathan Davies could make his long-awaited return from injury against the Southern Kings

While Davies is facing a spell on the sidelines, his brother Jonathan could make his long-awaited return to action against the Southern Kings on September 29.

The British and Irish Lions centre has not played a competitive match since suffering a serious foot injury against Australia last November.

"Jon is on track for next week," said Pivac. "Hopefully we'll get a full week's training out of him next week, in which case he'll be good to go."

Bordeaux-Begles vs Clermont Auvergne Live on

Pivac is hopeful on the fitness of forwards Rob Evans and Josh Macleod after they both suffered shoulder injuries in the win over Leinster on September 8, while South Africa international Uzair Cassiem is in contention to face Connacht.

"He's [Cassiem] been looked after well by the medical staff and he's come through well," said Pivac.

"Match fitness will be the big thing now, that's the most difficult thing when you get injured early in the season."