Heineken Champions Cup: Scarlets unable to field side against Bristol who are given 28-0 win

Gareth Davies and the Scarlets will not be in action on Saturday

Scarlets have been forced to forfeit their opening Heineken Champions Cup game against Bristol because of Covid-19 quarantine rules.

Some 32 of the Welsh region's players are currently in Belfast at an assigned hotel after returning from a trip to South Africa, which was put on the government's red list while they were there.

They had been scheduled to play two United Rugby Championship fixtures which were also called off.

Tournament organiser European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has confirmed a 28-0 scoreline in Bristol's favour and an award of five match points to the Gallagher Premiership club.

A statement read: "EPCR have been informed by Scarlets that due to player welfare concerns and the club's inability to safely field a match day squad, they are not in a position to fulfil their Heineken Champions Cup, round 1 fixture against Bristol Bears scheduled for Saturday at Ashton Gate.

"The fixture in Pool B is therefore cancelled with Bristol Bears awarded the match on a 28-0, five match points basis, in accordance with the tournament rules."

The squad is only scheduled to arrive back in Wales on Friday after 10 days in hotel quarantine, with only limited chances for players to even leave their rooms.

Only 14 players remain at Parc Y Scarlets, seven from the first-team and another seven from the development squad.

"It is a decision we haven't taken lightly," said Scarlets Executive Chairman Simon Muderack.

"This is a great fixture between two great clubs, which supporters, players and staff on both sides were all looking forward to.

"Ultimately, though, the welfare of our players has to be our priority and following discussions with our staff it was felt that there was too much risk to ask the players currently in quarantine to play a game of this magnitude and intensity just a day after coming out of quarantine.

"You have to remember, the squad have been in isolation since the news of this Omicron variant first emerged when they were still in Durban so it will be something like 15 days in all. Also, a lot of the players haven't played since the Benetton game on October 22. As a club we have a duty of care to our players.

"With only 14 squad members training at the Parc, half of them young development players, we did look into the possibility of registering players from other regions and we have been grateful for the positive response from Ospreys and Dragons. But, any players we did loan would effectively be 'cup-tied' which has made that option a challenge as well.

"With the integrity of the competition in mind, we felt we were unable to put together a match-day 23 that would safely be able to take the field against the Bears.

"We are all disappointed. I know a lot of fans had booked accommodation in Bristol and have been looking forward to this game for some time. But I am sure everyone will understand the situation we have found ourselves in through no fault of our own.

"I would also like to stress that we have returned no positive Covid-19 cases in all the rounds of PCR testing prior to leaving and since arriving in South Africa and Northern Ireland."