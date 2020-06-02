LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast - Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson during the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games

Legendary sprinter Michael Johnson joins Will and Rupert to discuss racism, Usain Bolt and Jonny May.

Johnson won four Olympic gold medals plus eight World Championship titles over 200 and 400 metres during his career and is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters ever.

While police and protesters across the US clash over the death of George Floyd, Johnson gives his views on the current political situation in the USA and the responsibility athletes of stature have.

Now a successful pundit, Johnson also runs Michael Johnson Performance, a centre which aims to help every athlete reach his or her full athletic potential, regardless of age, gender, limitation, sport or natural ability.

He speaks about his centre and how it has helped England winger Jonny May as well as Harry Mallinder.

Johnson is a massive fan of Usain Bolt and explains why he tried to convince the Jamaican to run the 400m as well as the 100m and 200m.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!