Sky Sports Rugby Special: Swing Low – Does it have a place in the game?

On a special podcast episode, Will Greenwood, Maggie Alphonsi, Topsy Ojo and Mike Wedderburn discuss whether 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot' still has a place in rugby.

The song is routinely heard at Twickenham for England rugby matches and at major tournaments for at least the last three decades or so, but how much do you know about the history of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot?

The anthem adopted by England rugby fans has its roots in American slavery and was written by freed slave Wallace Willis back in the 1860s.

It is believed the words sung by Willis were transcribed by a minister before it was taken on by a cappella ensemble The Jubilee Singers, who toured the world.

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot then came to prominence again during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s in America, and was taken on in folk music too.

It was announced on Thursday that the song would be reviewed by the RFU.

An RFU spokesperson said: 'The Swing Low, Sweet Chariot song has long been part of the culture of rugby and is sung by many who have no awareness of its origins or its sensitivities.

"We are reviewing its historical context and our role in educating fans to make informed decisions."

So does the song still have a place in England Rugby? Our panel discuss...

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!