Terms & Conditions - Lions Shirt Giveaway

1. This promotion is open to residents of UK, Isle of Man, Channel Island and Republic of Ireland residents, aged 18 years or over. Proof of age may be required. Employees (or members of their immediate families, including any live-in partner or household member) of Sky UK Limited company ("Sky"), companies associated with the promotion and all affiliates of such companies may not enter the promotion.

Promotional Period

2. This promotion opens on Wednesday 14th July at 10am and closes on Tuesday 20th July at 12pm.

Entry Requirements

3. Online entry required. Entry photos and videos of the Sky Sports Lions artwork must be posted on Instagram or Twitter. Entries on other social media platforms will not be accepted. To enter this promotion, post your photo or video of the artwork on your social media (in feed or stories are both accepted) and use the hashtag #SkySportsLions and tag @SkySportsRugby

4. Entries sent in through agents, third parties or multiple accounts will be disqualified. Entries that contain any sexual, offensive, inappropriate or defamatory content will be disqualified. Late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries will also be disqualified.

Winner Selection and notification



5. 5 winners will be randomly selected by a generator. The winners will be chosen at the end of the campaign from all eligible entries received during the Promotional Period. The winners will be notified by a direct message from the Sky Sports Instagram or Twitter on Monday 9th August if not before with further details on how they will receive their signed Lions shirt.

6. For Social Competitions/Prize Draw: The winner(s) will be required to provide the following information to the Promoter (or third party it nominates to issue and manage the prize) within two days of being informed that they've won: full name, email and address is required. If the winner(s) has/have not responded Wednesday 11th August 2021 or is/are not able or available to accept the prize for any reason which is beyond the Promoter's reasonable control, then the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.



Prizes

7. Each of the winners will win one official British & Irish Lions Pro Jersey signed by members of the Sky Sports talent line up.



Data Protection

8. Any entrant data collected will be used for the purpose of administering the promotion and contacting the winner[s] to notify them of the prize and, if you are the winner, we may pass them on to third parties to deliver the prize.

General

9. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. Instagram is in no way responsible for any aspect of this promotion. The promoter does not accept any responsibility for network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay the sending or receipt of your entry. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt.

10. There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.

11. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equivalent or greater monetary value if this is necessary for reasons beyond its control.

12. Except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, the Promoter and its associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from the enjoyment of the prize; and/or any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the prize beyond the Promoter's control; and for any act or default of any third party supplier.

13. The terms and conditions of any other third-party supplier will also apply to the prize where applicable. If there is a conflict between third party terms and conditions and these terms and conditions, these shall take precedence.

14. The Promoter will not be liable for any prize(s) that do not reach the winners for reasons beyond the Promoter's reasonable control.

15. The Promoter's decision is final and binding in all respects on all entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Entries that do not comply in full with these entry terms and conditions will be disqualified.

16. The Promoter may refuse or disqualify any entry (including winning entries) if there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these terms and conditions or if the entrant concerned or anyone authorised by the entrant to deal with their entry, acts in a way towards the Promoter, other entrants or Sky staff which the Promoter reasonably considers to be inappropriate, unlawful or offensive. If the winning entry is disqualified the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.

17. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions and agreed to be bound by them when entering this promotion.

18. This promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. You irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.

Promoter: [Sky UK Limited, Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD] [NOW TV Limited, Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD]