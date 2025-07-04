Waratahs vs British and Irish Lions: Fin Smith's fly-half bid and a Scotland one-two at centre

From Fin Smith's fly-half bid to the full-back battle and a potential Scotland one-two at centre, the key storylines examined ahead of the Lions' game against the Waratahs in Sydney...

Fly-half battle still open as Fin Smith starts?

Owen Farrell's headline-grabbing call-up may have dominated Thursday's team announcement, but it was a significant day for Fin Smith too.

The Northampton Saints fly-half has been rewarded for his sharp cameo off the bench against the Reds with a starting role in Sydney - a golden opportunity to solidify his place as Finn Russell's understudy in the Test pecking order.

Smith's composed performance in Brisbane drew praise from former Lions No 10s Dan Biggar and Ronan O'Gara, both of whom highlighted his game management and attacking instincts.

While Russell remains the frontrunner for the Test jersey, Smith now has a chance to strengthen his case before Farrell even laces up his boots. The fly-half debate is far from settled - and Saturday could be pivotal.

Centres Jones, Tuipulotu in Test audition

One of the final pairings yet to be utilised by Andy Farrell in Australia is that of Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu.

The centres have excelled alongside each other for club and country, forging a telepathic understanding that combines Jones' incisive running lines with Tuipulotu's power and distribution.

Image: Will Scotland centres Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu boost their Lions Test claims?

In the blue of Scotland, Jones and Tuipulotu have extracted every ounce of quality from their respective games. Their task in Sydney on Saturday is to replicate that in the red of the Lions.

With Farrell insisting Test spots are still up for grabs, this is not a reunion for Jones and Tuipulotu but an audition to settle the debate over the Test centre partnership.

Lions full-back spot up for grabs

As the door on Elliot Daly's promising Lions tour closed, another - the race for the Lions Test full-back berth - was thrown wide open.

All eyes will be on Blair Kinghorn and Hugo Keenan on their Lions debuts at left wing and at full-back respectively to see if they can strengthen their Test claims.

Kinghorn joined up with the Lions for the first time on Monday having helped Toulouse win the Top 14 final on Saturday, while Keenan was forced to withdraw from the team to face the Reds because of illness.

There is another impact role for Marcus Smith, who has yet to start a game, but Andy Farrell's bench selection provides a possible insight into his thinking for the first Test on July 19.

Farrell has opted for a six-two split for the first time on tour and should he go down a similar route against the Wallabies, Marcus Smith's versatility could see him as a preferred bench option as the tour progresses.

Captain Beirne at lock and a blindside back-row

A rejigged pack sees Tadhg Beirne back in the second-row and deputising as captain with Maro Itoje rested.

The selection of three opensides in the back-row is an interesting move, with Henry Pollock given his second start down under, this time at blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier at openside and Ben Earl at No 8.

Provided the front five perform, the trio could thrive in open play, although a lack of lineout options could hinder the Lions' search for set-piece security.

White to force his way into Farrell's thinking?

Image: Ben White will feature in his first Lions matchday 23 after replacing injured scrum-half Tomos Williams

If a week is a long time in politics, then it must be an eternity on a Lions tour.

Less than seven days have passed since the news that Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams' tour had been ended by a hamstring injury in the Lions' first game on Australian soil against Western Force.

Since then, that particular story has been superseded by Daly's tour-ending injury and the subsequent shock call-up of Owen Farrell.

But after being named as Williams' replacement, opportunity knocks for Scotland's Ben White in the tourists' third game down under against the Waratahs.

Overlooked when the initial 38-man squad was named, White launches his once unlikely bid to force his way into Farrell's thinking ahead of the Test series.

British and Irish Lions team to face NSW Waratahs

Starting XV: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Tadhg Beirne (c), 5 James Ryan, 6 Henry Pollock, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Joe McCarthy, 20 Scott Cummings, 21 Jac Morgan, 22 Ben White, 23 Marcus Smith.

Waratahs team to face the Lions

Starting XV: 15 Lawson Creighton, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 12 Joey Walton, 11 Darby Lancaster, 10 Jack Bowen, 9 Teddy Wilson; 1 Tom Lambert, 2 Ethan Dobbins, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Fergus Lee-Warner, 5 Miles Amatosero, 6 Rob Leota, 7 Charlie Gamble, 8 Hugh Sinclair (c).

Replacements: 16 Mahe Vailanu, 17 Jack Barrett, 18 Daniel Botha, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Jamie Adamson, 21 Jack Grant, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Henry O'Donnell.

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

