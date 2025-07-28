British and Irish Lions: Rugby Australia want explanation for decisive late call in second Test

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh is seeking 'accountability' from World Rugby regarding the decisive late call during the second Test against the British & Irish Lions.

The Lions claimed a 29-26 victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground thanks to Hugo Keenan's last-minute try, which arrived after Jac Morgan had cleared out Carlo Tizzano in the ruck during the build-up.

Officials reviewed the incident only for the Irish fullback to be cleared of wrongdoing for high contact by referee Andrea Piardi and for the try to stand, capping a dramatic conclusion.

Waugh is now looking for an explanation on the decision, which received criticism from Australia head coach Joe Schmidt in his post-match comments.

"Joe's comments at the press conference were 100 per cent aligned with mine as a CEO and a former Wallaby," Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Our position on that particular decision is consistent to what Joe outlined in his analysis of that last breakdown.

"Clearly there'll be the usual process, which is what happens after every Test match, and we'll certainly be looking for a level of accountability from World Rugby over the next period of time."

The Lions now lead 2-0 in the series as they look to complete a whitewash in the final Test in Sydney this weekend.

'I'm glad the ref didn't buy it' - Warburton breaks down winning try

Analysis from former Lions captain and Sky Sports pundit Sam Warburton...

"When the moment was tough they delivered. These small moments win the game for the Lions.

"It is brilliant play from Morgan, he gets so low, then Conan stays nice and wide to give Keenan that chance of a one on one. Bear in mind how much ground he covers, he stands up Ikitau, who was great all game, but it was a fantastic finish from Keenan.

"Morgan has to try and get under him. I think that is brilliant, so low to the ground. I am glad the referee didn't buy them trying to get a penalty, I don't think it was at all.

"I thought it was an excellent clearout, there were two excellent clearouts before. These are the small moments for the Lions. Finn Russell with the gutsy handing ability, Keenan with the work off the ball, Farrell and Morgan going in to win possession. Nobody is going to see that live, but you look back and see the great work-rate off the ball gave the Lions the opportunity to win.

"There are many factors that go into winning a game. Set pieces have to go well, kicking game has to go well, physically the Lions have to go well. They hung on in there, obviously Australia were dominant. More often than not, when the Lions got into the 22, they scored and that was the difference."

Gatland: It was right decision

Three-time Lions head coach Warren Gatland...

"I spoke to Joe Schmidt and he felt it was a penalty, but I just saw it as a clearout.

"I don't know where Jac Morgan was supposed to go - it looked like a rugby incident to me. I think it was the right decision in the end."

Schmidt: It's a tough one to take

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt...

"It's a tough one to take. We led for 79 minutes and then got a decision at the end that's left us feeling pretty forlorn.

"Everyone can make their own mind up on that.

"You just have to read Law 9.20, then listen to the referee's description and watch the vision. A player who dives off his feet, is clearly beaten to the position over the ball, makes neck contact - it's a tough one to take.

"Players make errors, match officials make errors. But from our perspective, it doesn't really live up to the big player safety push that [World Rugby] are talking about."

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and seven tour matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (W 29-26) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

