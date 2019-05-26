Fiji dominate Australia to defend London Sevens title

Fiji celebrate winning the London Sevens competition after their final win over Australia

Fiji successfully defended the London Sevens title at Twickenham on Sunday and took over as the sevens rugby world series leader with a round to go.

The Fijians were too polished for Australia in the final, winning 43-7 after leading 24-0 at half-time.

Fiji came to London trailing only the United States by three points in the world series and now progress to the final round in Paris next weekend leading by two.

But the Fijians won't be underestimating the task of claiming a first world series since 2016. They led going into Paris last year but crumbled and watched South Africa win the Paris Sevens and the series.

The Americans have led the series until London and lost to Fiji 17-10 in a thrilling semi-final. They finished third to ensure the 10-leg series will be decided on the last day in Paris.

Vilimoni Botitu's second line break of the final earned him the opening try in the third minute, and then it became the Aminiasi Tuimaba show, as he scored a hat-trick in six minutes before half-time. Meli Derenalagi featured in all three with exceptional offloads to earn the man-of-the-match award.

Australia finally hit back after half-time with Ben O'Donnell setting up Joe Pincus.

But Josua Vakurunabili stole an Australia throw in to score, then set up Alasio Naduva's first try, moments after Naduva was denied by a video replay which showed he stepped in touch.

Fiji rounded off the final with a superb seventh try when Livai Ikanikoda took the restart, leaping high and sent Naduva racing away to the tryline to complete the biggest winning margin in a London final in 13 years.

"It's pretty special when you see it like that," Fiji coach Gareth Baber said. "That's exactly how we want to see rugby played."