Sky Sports Rugby Special: State of Sevens

Dan Norton in action for England Sevens

Ben Ryan, Danielle Waterman and former Head of Commercial for World Rugby and F1, Murray Barnett, join Rupert Cox to share their views on Sevens rugby.

In the current Covid climate, the return of any live sport is still very much up in the air, with the World Sevens Series also being postponed.

Our expert panel looks at the challenges facing Sevens as sporting bodies face financial meltdown and may look to cut programmes to help ease the pressure.

The World Sevens Series is a global tournament and there is a real concern as different countries come out of the lockdown period. The panel discuss when they think the tournament might return.

Also on the agenda is - should Sevens be a development tool for the 15-man game, the state of the Women's tournament, and the changes that could make the format even more entertaining and financially viable.

To listen to all that and much more, click play above for this Sevens Special edition!