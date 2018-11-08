Will Greenwood's podcast: England vs All Blacks preview from Pennyhill Park

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox report from Pennyhill Park this week

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox were at Pennyhill Park where Eddie Jones announced his England team to take on New Zealand at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports this Saturday.

Jones has brought Chris Ashton into the starting line-up, replacing Jack Nowell who drops to the bench, while Sam Underhill gets a start in place of the injured Tom Curry, and last week's replacement prop Ben Moon switches places with Exeter team-mate Alec Hepburn.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has selected Sonny Bill Williams and Damian McKenzie in his starting XV, with full-back McKenzie forming a strong back three alongside wingers Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane.

Greenwood and Cox discuss Saturday's Test, speaking to replacement second rower Charlie Ewels and also casting an eye over the Kiwis, with Greenwood comparing Sonny Bill Williams to Ian Poulter!

We also hear from England Women fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean, who will win her 100th Test cap when the Red Roses take on USA on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

