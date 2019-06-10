England Women name 28-player squad for Super Series live on Sky Sports

Simon Middleton will coach England Women during the Super Series this summer

England Women's head coach Simon Middleton has named his squad for the Women's Rugby Super Series in San Diego in June and July, live on Sky Sports.

The 28-player squad will assemble on Monday at Bisham Abbey with the Red Roses looking to build on this season's Women's Six Nations Grand Slam success and recent victory over Barbarians Women at Twickenham Stadium.

Having made their senior debuts in that Barbarians fixture, uncapped duo Chloe Edwards (Harlequins Ladies) and Clara Nielson (Bristol Bears Women) have been added to the Red Roses squad for the Super Series.

Sarah Beckett (Firwood Waterloo Ladies) and Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning) return following injury, while Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), who was a replacement for Barbarians Women against England two weeks ago, re-joins the Red Roses squad as they run through final preparations before heading out to the USA.

Their attention now turns to the Rugby Super Series campaign in the USA against the world's top-ranked sides, live on Sky Sports with all four round-robin fixtures to be screened across three channels.

The Red Roses face New Zealand, Canada, USA, and France in the round-robin tournament, with the games against Canada and France to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

"I've been really pleased with how this new generation of Red Roses has been developing since January," said Middleton.

"We've been looking to continually improve our performance every time we take to the pitch, be that in training or a match, and we want to build on that as we complete our final preparations for San Diego.

"This camp and another one that we have next week are about focusing on ourselves. They will allow us to work on key areas and keep developing our game, as well as giving us the opportunity to reintegrate a number of players who are coming back after time out with injury."

Middleton added: "The Super Series promises to be a superb competition and a great challenge against high-quality opposition. It will provide us with the perfect platform to see exactly where we are as a squad and just as crucially how far we still have to go in order to reach the levels we aspire to.

"For us it's about taking what we've worked on in training into matches and really looking to challenge our performance levels under the pressure of high-calibre competition. It's about taking our game to the next level.

"We're going to find out a lot about this group of players as well. It will be an important experience for them and there will be a real test of character and resilience with some four-day turnarounds. The level at which we can repeat perform under pressure will ultimately tell us where we are as a group at this point.

"I think fans can expect some cracking games to really showcase women's rugby and what we're capable of as an international competition. We've been given a platform; now we want to do that justice and be part of a really ground-breaking tournament."

England Women squad for 2019 Super Series

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury Womens RFC), Sarah Beckett (Firwood Waterloo Ladies), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women), Hannah Botterman (Saracens Women), Poppy Cleall (Saracens Women), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Ladies), Lark Davies (Worcester Valkyries), Chloe Edwards (Harlequins Ladies), Sarah Hunter (Captain, Loughborough Lightning), Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Clara Nielson (Bristol Bears Women), Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), Marlie Packer (Saracens Women), Ellena Perry (Saracens Women), Abbie Scott (Harlequins Ladies).

Backs

Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC), Claudia MacDonald (Wasps FC Ladies), Sarah McKenna (Saracens Women), Amber Reed (Bristol Bears Women), Leanne Riley (Harlequins Ladies), Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning), Emily Scott (Harlequins Ladies), Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC), Lydia Thompson (Worcester Valkyries), Lagi Tuima (Bristol Bears Women), Carys Williams (Loughborough Lightning).

Not available for selection due to injury

Jess Breach (Harlequins Ladies), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Ladies), Rachael Burford (Harlequins Ladies), Rowena Burnfield (Richmond FC), Bryony Cleall (Saracens Women), Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning), Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens Women). Amy Cokayne (Wasps FC Ladies) is also unavailable for selection due to work commitments.