Women's Six Nations: Watch France vs England via live YouTube stream

England kick off their Women's Six Nations campaign with an away game against France - watch live via our YouTube stream.

The Red Roses start the defence of their title with a tough trip to Pau to take on France at the Stade du Hameau.

Simon Middleton's team will be confident after beating France twice on the trot back in November. They claimed their first win on French soil in seven years with a hard-fought 20-10 victory. A week later, Lydia Thompson scored a last-minute try to give England a 17-15 win in a thriller in Exeter.

Confidence is high in the Red Roses camp but France are a dangerous side and would have been plotting revenge for 'Le Crunch' since that heart-breaking loss in Devon a few months ago.

Watch every match of the Red Roses' Women's Six Nations campaign live on air and via our YouTube streams.