Women's Six Nations: Watch England vs Wales via live YouTube stream

England continue the defence of their Women's Six Nations title against Wales on Saturday - and you can watch live via our YouTube stream from 11.30am.

A 27-0 win over Ireland just under two weeks ago made it three wins from three for Simon Middleton's side so far in this year's tournament, keeping them on course to retain their crown.

The Red Roses opened this year's Six Nations with a close-fought 19-13 win over France on their own patch and followed that up with a 53-0 triumph away to Scotland at Murrayfield.

By contrast, Wales head to the Twickenham Stoop seeking their first victory in this year's Six Nations and would love nothing more than to secure it against their big rivals.

The match could see the record attendance for a England Women game outside of a World Cup broken as well, with nearly 10,000 tickets already sold, and you can also watch live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix from 11.30am.

Watch every match of the Red Roses' Women's Six Nations campaign live on air and via our YouTube streams.