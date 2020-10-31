Women's Six Nations: Watch England's Grand Slam bid vs Italy live on YouTube!

England's players celebrate a try during the Women's Six Nations match against Wales

England Women seek a second consecutive Six Nations Grand Slam triumph on Sunday when they travel to face Italy, live on Sky Sports Arena and our YouTube stream!

The Red Roses began the start of their title defence with a hard-fought 19-13 victory over France at Pau's Stade du Hameau.

Simon Middleton's team followed that up by racing to a stunning 53-0 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield - and that after the game had to be delayed due to Storm Ciara.

They then beat Ireland 27-0 at Doncaster's Castle Park and then devoured Wales 66-7 at The Stoop.

Almost eight months since that last victory, England now seek to finish another unbeaten campaign - which would secure a third Grand Slam in four years.

Each and every Red Roses Six Nations Test has been live on air and via our YouTube streams.