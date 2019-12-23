Tyrrells Premier 15s: Quins return to the top; Darlington, Loughborough, Gloucester-Hartpury win too
By Rhodri Jeremiah | Twitter: @RhodriJeremiah
Last Updated: 23/12/19 2:20pm
We recap the latest round of Tyrrells Premier 15s fixtures as the best of women's rugby in England face off...
Harlequins 38-10 Worcester
Quins returned to the top of the table after a comfortable 38-10 victory over Worcester at Surrey Sports Park on Saturday.
FULL TIME | @HarlequinsWomen 38 – 10 @WorcsWarriorsW #Premier15s pic.twitter.com/0cvuRVKJWK— Tyrrells Premier 15s (@Premier15s) December 21, 2019
Tries from Leanne Riley, Jade Konkel and two apiece from Heather Cowell and Shaunagh Brown bagged the hosts a festive bonus-point.
Saracens' game against Richmond was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, meaning Harlequins go into the New Year with a three-point cushion at the top of the table. A special mention to Harlequins replacements Ella Amory and Chloe Edwards - the former making her debut and the latter winning her 50th cap.
POSTPONED ❌— Richmond Rugby (@RichmondFC1861) December 21, 2019
Due to the heavy rain over the last few days our @Premier15s fixtures against @SaracensWomen have been postponed.
The referee made the decision early this morning. The matches will be rescheduled for a later date in the season. #RichmondWomen #Premier15s pic.twitter.com/S2kYo29Jtw
And here's what those results do to the table 📊— Tyrrells Premier 15s (@Premier15s) December 21, 2019
With @SaracensWomen's game postponed, @HarlequinsWomen retake the lead at the top! #Premier15s pic.twitter.com/hHc8s2Bypd
Firwood Waterloo 10-27 Darlington Mowden Park Sharks
Darlington Mowden Park Sharks won the battle of the north with a hard-fought 27-10 bonus-point victory over Firwood Waterloo at The Memorial Ground in Liverpool.
FULL TIME | @WaterlooLadies 10-27 @DMP_Sharks #Premier15s pic.twitter.com/LAXRVIoFIm— Tyrrells Premier 15s (@Premier15s) December 21, 2019
An upset was on the cards early on, after the hosts took a 10-3 lead with a wonder try from Lauren Delaney. DMP Sharks soon settled though and flanker Rachel McLachlan crossed over just before the half-hour mark.
Despite dogged defence from Firwood Waterloo, it was pretty much one-way traffic from the visitors and they scored three further tries in the second half through Trudy Cowan, Elizabeth Blacklock and Jessica Cooksey which sealed the try bonus-point win.
Loughborough Lightning 55-7 Bristol Bears
It was definitely a case of 'lightning never strikes twice' in Loughborough on Saturday as Emily Scarratt & co gained revenge for their defeat versus Bristol earlier in the season by securing a comprehensive 55-7 bonus-point win this time around.
FULL TIME | @LightningRugby 55–7 @BristolBearsW#Premier15s pic.twitter.com/o5HIL2IS61— Tyrrells Premier 15s (@Premier15s) December 21, 2019
The hosts dominated both halves and scored nine tries in total. Bristol did score a consolation try through Naomi Keddie in the closing stages but it was Loughborough who go into the Christmas break with a spring in their step.
Wasps 17-22 Gloucester-Hartpury
Gloucester-Hartpury took the spoils in the tightest encounter of the round with a 22-17 win over Wasps. The visitors were 17-8 down at one stage and seemed to be on course for their fourth defeat of the season.
FULL TIME | @Waspsladies 17 – 22 @Glos_PuryWRFC #Premier15s pic.twitter.com/mgiKqstXZj— Tyrrells Premier 15s (@Premier15s) December 21, 2019
However, the scoring deficit seemed to kick Gloucester-Hartpury into gear and it was a memorable try by Ellie Underwood that was the highlight of the remarkable comeback which sealed them the most unexpected of wins.
A special shout-out to Wasps' Claire Cripps who won her 250th club cap and Hannah Edwards her 150th.
Round 11 Fixtures - Saturday January 11
Bristol Bears vs Firwood Waterloo
Saracens vs Loughborough Lightning
Gloucester-Hartpury vs Harlequins
Darlington Mowden Park Sharks vs Wasps
Worcester Warriors vs Richmond