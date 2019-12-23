Tyrrells Premier 15s: Quins return to the top; Darlington, Loughborough, Gloucester-Hartpury win too

Heather Cowell notched a brace as Harlequins returned to the top of the Tyrrells Premier 15s

We recap the latest round of Tyrrells Premier 15s fixtures as the best of women's rugby in England face off...

Harlequins 38-10 Worcester

Quins returned to the top of the table after a comfortable 38-10 victory over Worcester at Surrey Sports Park on Saturday.

Tries from Leanne Riley, Jade Konkel and two apiece from Heather Cowell and Shaunagh Brown bagged the hosts a festive bonus-point.

Saracens' game against Richmond was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, meaning Harlequins go into the New Year with a three-point cushion at the top of the table. A special mention to Harlequins replacements Ella Amory and Chloe Edwards - the former making her debut and the latter winning her 50th cap.

POSTPONED ❌



Due to the heavy rain over the last few days our @Premier15s fixtures against @SaracensWomen have been postponed.



The referee made the decision early this morning. The matches will be rescheduled for a later date in the season. #RichmondWomen #Premier15s pic.twitter.com/S2kYo29Jtw — Richmond Rugby (@RichmondFC1861) December 21, 2019

And here's what those results do to the table 📊



With @SaracensWomen's game postponed, @HarlequinsWomen retake the lead at the top! #Premier15s pic.twitter.com/hHc8s2Bypd — Tyrrells Premier 15s (@Premier15s) December 21, 2019

Firwood Waterloo 10-27 Darlington Mowden Park Sharks

Darlington Mowden Park Sharks won the battle of the north with a hard-fought 27-10 bonus-point victory over Firwood Waterloo at The Memorial Ground in Liverpool.

An upset was on the cards early on, after the hosts took a 10-3 lead with a wonder try from Lauren Delaney. DMP Sharks soon settled though and flanker Rachel McLachlan crossed over just before the half-hour mark.

Despite dogged defence from Firwood Waterloo, it was pretty much one-way traffic from the visitors and they scored three further tries in the second half through Trudy Cowan, Elizabeth Blacklock and Jessica Cooksey which sealed the try bonus-point win.

Loughborough Lightning 55-7 Bristol Bears

It was definitely a case of 'lightning never strikes twice' in Loughborough on Saturday as Emily Scarratt & co gained revenge for their defeat versus Bristol earlier in the season by securing a comprehensive 55-7 bonus-point win this time around.

The hosts dominated both halves and scored nine tries in total. Bristol did score a consolation try through Naomi Keddie in the closing stages but it was Loughborough who go into the Christmas break with a spring in their step.

Wasps 17-22 Gloucester-Hartpury

Gloucester-Hartpury took the spoils in the tightest encounter of the round with a 22-17 win over Wasps. The visitors were 17-8 down at one stage and seemed to be on course for their fourth defeat of the season.

However, the scoring deficit seemed to kick Gloucester-Hartpury into gear and it was a memorable try by Ellie Underwood that was the highlight of the remarkable comeback which sealed them the most unexpected of wins.

A special shout-out to Wasps' Claire Cripps who won her 250th club cap and Hannah Edwards her 150th.

Round 11 Fixtures - Saturday January 11

Bristol Bears vs Firwood Waterloo

Saracens vs Loughborough Lightning

Gloucester-Hartpury vs Harlequins

Darlington Mowden Park Sharks vs Wasps

Worcester Warriors vs Richmond