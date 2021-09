Rugby Championship 2021 South Africa 26-28 Australia: Wallabies beat Springboks on Sky Sports Sunday's Rugby Championship 2021 schedule: New Zealand beat Argentina 39-0 in the early kick off, live on Sky Sports, on Australia's Gold Coast to stay top of the table; the second clash sees the Springboks face the Wallabies, live on Sky Sports Arena, with kick off from 11.05am.