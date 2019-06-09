Toulouse 20-6 La Rochelle: Hosts seal Top 14 final place

Sofiane Guitoune dots down for the first try in Toulouse's win over La Rochelle

League leaders Toulouse made certain of their place in the Top 14 final with a 20-6 victory over La Rochelle in the first semi-final on Saturday evening.

The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute, with winger Sofiane Guitoune going over for a try which was converted by Thomas Ramos.

However, La Rochelle trailed by just a single point at half-time as two penalties from the boot of Ihaia West kept them in touch.

Clermont Auvergne vs Lyon Live on

Any hopes of repeating last week's victory over Racing 92 were dashed after the break though, with Toulouse showing why they finished the regular season 15 points clear at the top of the standings.

The first try came on the hour mark when Sebastien Bezy found his way over for an unconverted score and that was followed five minutes later by Cheslin Kolbe finishing off a scintillating move wide on the right.

Scrum-half Bezy slotted over a penalty seven minutes from time as well to put the seal on the win for Toulouse and secure their first Top 14 final appearance since 2012.

Ugo Mola's side now wait to find out whether they will face Lyon or Clermont in this year's final, with the remaining place to be decided on Sunday.