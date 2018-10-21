Penalties:
Ramos (2,7)
Toulouse vs Leinster
Champions Cup
3:15pm Sunday 21st October
Stade Ernest Wallon
TOULOUSE 0-0 LEINSTER
2: There will be a shot at goal here.
1: Early bit of noise from the home crowd as Lowe catches Kolbe around the neck in the air and gives away a penalty. Despite the crowd's requests, there is no card shown, but Barnes awards Toulouse a penalty.
And we are off!
TEAMS ON THE PITCH
There is plenty of pedigree in the history of these two teams, and there is plenty of pedigree on the pitch right now. Both sides are out, and referee Wayne Barnes is about to get play underway.
LEINSTER WIN THE TOSS
NO LAST-MINUTE CHANGES FOR LEINSTER
WELCOME!
Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog for the Heineken Champions Cup clash between Toulouse and defending champions Leinster.
Both sides recorded wins in the opening round; Leinster destroying Wasps in Dublin and Toulouse claiming a slender victory over Bath at the Rec.
Who will win today and take control of Pool 1?
