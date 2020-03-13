Six Nations: Wales vs Scotland talking points

Who will triumph on Saturday?

This season's Six Nations will be adjourned after events in Cardiff due to the coronavirus outbreak, with three games outstanding - Ireland's fixtures against Italy and France, plus England's trip to Rome.

Wales will aim to avoid a fourth successive Six Nations defeat, while Scotland head to the Welsh capital looking for their first win since 2002.

We take a look at the main talking points ahead of the clash at the Principality Stadium...

Should this game be going ahead?

At a fearful time when competitions are stopping and stadiums are empty, Wales vs Scotland is going ahead.

The match has long been a 74,000-seat sellout, and social media seems to be buzzing with as many people wanting to sell their tickets as people wanting to buy them.

The green light on Thursday afternoon came from Wales Health Minister Vaughan Gething, to whose advice on the coronavirus the Welsh Rugby Union is adhering.

Gething's reasoning was the science does not tell us banning large-crowd events really makes a difference either in significantly delaying the peak of the outbreak or indeed in terms of saving life.

Even so, others with influence made decisions that left Wales vs Scotland as the only major rugby international being played anywhere this weekend.

Wales woes

Wayne Pivac is under pressure to get a win

Wales' title defense evaporated three weeks ago, and consecutive defeats to Ireland, France, and England make up their worst losing run in the championship since 2007.

Last year's Grand Slam champions have struggled since Wayne Pivac replaced Warren Gatland, but they will be hoping to find a little extra inspiration for captain Alun Wyn Jones, who will equal Richie McCaw's caps world record in his 148th Test.

Pivac's assistant, Wales great Neil Jenkins, says it is natural that a change in coach after Warren Gatland's glittering 12-year tenure was always going to have an impact.

"We all see the game in different ways. We're so used to what Warren wanted,"Jenkins said. "This is different.

"What isn't different is Wales' ability to fix its problem," he added, the main ones being playing smart and finishing chances.

"Chances are coming our way but we're not taking them. We're trying to be a bit more clinical."

Jones factor

As mentioned, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will make his 148th Test match appearance, which includes nine for the British and Irish Lions, when he leads his team against Scotland on Saturday.

Alun Wyn Jones set to equal Richie McCaw's Test record

It means that he equals New Zealand World Cup-winning skipper Richie McCaw's world-best for international appearances in rugby union.

There is every chance that 34-year-old Jones could break it at Eden Park in Auckland when Wales tour New Zealand this summer.

"I find him (Jones) a pleasure to work with. The way I would like all players to be," Pivac said.

"If he is not sure on things he will certainly let you know - he will ask questions, and they are all positive questions.

"I think he's an outstanding player and leader for this team, and the way he trains and plays you wouldn't think he is the age that he is."

Scotland's Cardiff hoodoo

Scotland last won in the Welsh capital 18 years ago, suffering eight Six Nations losses on the bounce.

Gregor Townsend's Wales are looking to win in Cardiff for the first time since 2002

Scotland, after opening with losses to Ireland and England, will remarkably move on top of the standings if it can beat Wales in Cardiff for the first time since 2002.

Thanks to Scotland beating France last weekend at Murrayfield, four teams have a shot at the title: Current leader England, France, Scotland, and Ireland, which has two games in hand.

However Gregor Townsend admits his men will have to top the displays they put in during their back-to-back wins over Italy and France if they are to celebrate victory in Cardiff for the first time since 2002.

"Wales are the Six Nations champions and came very close to making a World Cup final.

"They are a very experienced team, a very proud nation with an excellent record against us, so this is a huge challenge for us - our biggest challenge that we face this year against a team that will be desperate to do well.

"Are we underdogs? I would have thought so. We're ranked below them in the world rankings. We've not won there for a long time but that's for [the media] and the bookies to decide."

Key battle

Hamish Watson will have a fierce battle against Justin Tipuric

We have gone for the battle of the opensides as Justin Tipuric faces off against Hamish Watson. Both were outstanding for against England and France respectively and will play a key role on Saturday.

Both are tackling demons - Watson finished with 22 against France - but it is their work at the breakdown that is so influential for their respective teams.

Teams

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Rhys Webb, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 WillGriff John, 4 Cory Hill, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Josh Navidi

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Taulupe Faletau, 21 Gareth Davies,22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Johnny McNicholl

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Stuart McInally, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Sam Skinner, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Jamie Ritche, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Adam Dell, 18 WP Nel, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 George Horne, 22 Duncan Weir, 23 Kyle Steyn.