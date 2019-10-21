Savannah Marshall stayed on course for a world title fight after ruthlessly stopping Ashleigh Curry in the third round at Newcastle Arena.

The former Sky Sports Scholar was a class above her American opponent, with the towel being thrown in by Curry's corner when Marshall piled on the punches to bring up her eighth professional victory.

From the opening bell, Marshall made an aggressive start, forcing Curry to cover up on the ropes with crisp shots from head to body.

The former world amateur champion was on the brink of a stoppage victory in the second as Curry nearly wilted under another painful combination.

Image: Marshall forced the intervention of Curry's cornerman

The Missouri fighter's corner bizarrely trimmed her locks with scissors during the break, but she was left dishevelled in the third as Marshall peppered her with punches to force the stoppage.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that Marshall could receive a shot at one of the super-middleweight world champions in her next fight.

"It's so hard in this division, the next step-up is for world championships," said Hearn. "It's now time to see what Savannah Marshall is all about. She has to fight for a world title next."

On the undercard, local favourite Joe Laws extended his unbeaten record to eight victories with an exciting points win over Justice Addy in their welterweight fight.