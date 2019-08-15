Savannah Marshall returns to the ring this month

Savannah Marshall resumes her pursuit of a world title fight on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell bill at The O2.

Britain's amateur world champion has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and will target her seventh professional victory against an unnamed opponent on the undercard for Lomachenko-Campbell on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Marshall holds an amateur victory over Claressa Shields, the undisputed middleweight champion, and believes they will meet again in the paid ranks.

"The fight is inevitable, she's the undisputed champ, the Ring Magazine champion, that's where I want to be and she's in my way," the former Sky Sports Scholar told Sky Sports.

"I'm not too bothered where it takes place, as long as I get paid. I have to credit her, she's done really well, and is boxing soon to become a three-weight world champion.

💪 Just added to Aug 31’s big show in London... @Savmarshall1 makes her Matchroom debut 🔥 #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/ggRw2PgyYc — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 14, 2019

"I'm not a big super-middle but I'd like to unify the division, and then I can go down and chase Claressa."

In the main event, Lomachenko clashes with Campbell for the WBA 'super', WBC and WBO lightweight titles, in a battle of two London 2012 Olympic gold medallists.

Hughie Fury also faces Alexander Povetkin in a must-win heavyweight showdown, while Charlie Edwards defends his WBC flyweight titles against Julio Cesar Martinez.

