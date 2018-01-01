Tennis
Live Blog
ANDERSON VS NISHIKORI - HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights of Kevin Anderson against Kei Nishikori in their round-robin match at the ATP Finals.
'ONE OF MY BEST MATCHES EVER'
Kevin Anderson told Annabel Croft that his win over Kei Nishikori was one of his best matches.
ORDER OF PLAY
What's coming up next, you ask? Well, Britain's Jamie Murray is in doubles action while Roger Federer takes on Dominic Thiem, with both players looking to register their first wins at this year's Finals.
GROUP STANDINGS
Here's how things stand in Group Lleyton Hewitt...
NISHIKORI SLICE
The Japanese world No 9 was poor today, but check out this well-hit slice in the second set.
KEV GOES TOP
That tremendous win sees Kevin Anderson take a 2-0 record in Group Lleyton Hewitt, temporarily moving him top, while Roger Federer faces Dominic Thiem later today. Both those players lost their opening matches, meaning they are third and fourth in the group respectively, with Kei Nishikori second having beat Federer on Sunday.
ANDERSON 6-0 6-1 NISHIKORI
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Anderson wraps up the game as Nishikori lands long.
He brought his ace count up to 10 in that last game, meaning he has raised $1000 for the Los Angeles firefighters.
Brilliant, brilliant tennis from the South African sees him record back-to-back wins at his debut Finals.
ANDERSON CLAIMS FIRST SET
Here's the moment Kev wrapped up the first set.
ANDERSON'S GREAT FOREHAND
Some fantastic service from the South African this afternoon - check out this forehand!
ANDERSON 6-0 *5-1 NISHIKORI
Three quick points sees Nishikori lead 30-15 and Anderson finds the net to hand the Japan star break game point.
A very well hit forehand effort sees him FINALLY get on the scoreboard!! Probably the best shot he's hit today, that one.
RUTHLESS TENNIS
ANDERSON 6-0 5-0* NISHIKORI
Anderson races into an early 30-love lead but Nishikori finally shows some fight, with a well-hit forehand shot, right into the corner of the court for 30-15.
Anderson wastes a good opportunity to set up game point as he lands long, but Nishikori fires into the net for Anderson to lead 40-30. When it rains... it pours.
Nishikori then shoots well long, again to a shocked crowd, to hand Anderson a 5-0 lead. What a crazy game!
ANDERSON 6-0 *4-0 NISHIKORI
BREAK! Nishikori hands Anderson the first point as his shot lands out.
Anderson wins the next point for 30-love before Nishikori finds the net AGAIN, to jeers from the crowd, to hand Anderson break point.
Nishikori wins the next point to restore some pride and Anderson fails to covert his second break point as he fails to reach a drop shot.
Nishikori can't force deuce, as he lands his shot into the net, for Anderson to take a 4-0 lead in this second set. Sensationally one-sided.
ANDERSON 6-0 3-0* NISHIKORI
Anderson races into a quick 40-love lead with some unstoppable service, and Nishikori shoots long for Anderson to win the third game of this second set.
That one was over quick! Can Nishikori now win his first service game of this match?
ANDERSON 6-0 *2-0 NISHIKORI
BREAK! Two extraordinary forehands on show here! Nishikori hits one so hard, it looks like the ball exploded off his strings, for Anderson to claim the first point, and the South African wins the next for 30-0.
However, he lands long before shooting down the middle and into the net for 30-30.
Anderson wins the next one for break point and he wins the game as Nishikori fires long. "YES!" - he shouts. That's now eight aces and $800 in the pot.
ANDERSON 6-0 1-0* NISHIKORI
Anderson resumes service in the first game of this second set. Nishikori draws first blood for a 15-love head but Anderson recovers for 30-15, landing his sixth and seventh aces of the match in the process. That's $700 in the pot for the LA firefighters!
Nishikori lands long and wide to hand Anderson the first game.
ANDERSON 6-0 NISHIKORI
SET! Good play from Nishikori for the first point as he finds the corner well, with Anderson unable to reach.
However, the South African wins the next two points for 30-15 and then earns himself set point, which he can't covert as Nishikori fights back for deuce.
Anderson finds the net as Nishikori takes the first advantage but the South African produces a wonderful forehand effort to level things again.
Nishikori's volley hands himself a second advantage, bu he lands a shot into the net for a third deuce. His hits his first ace of the match for his third advantage, which he fails to covert once again.
He lands wide to hand Anderson advantage, which the South African coverts for his THIRD break and to claim this first set. Outstanding...
NISHIKORI BACKHAND
Good work from Nishikori here - but it is Anderson who is dominating at The O2.
WELL ON TOP
ANDERSON 5-0* NISHIKORI
Anderson goes 40-love ahead in the blink of an eye with some dominant serving, but the fourth point of this fifth game goes to Nishikori as Anderson lands JUST long.
However, he recovers, winning the next point, and goes 5-0 ahead in this first set. Brilliant tennis from the South African.
ANDERSON *4-0 NISHIKORI
BREAK! First point goes Anderson's way after a long rally with Nishikori losing control of the pace of that battle.
He wins the next one but hands Anderson a 30-15 lead as his attempted backhand spins wide.
Another rally ends in an Anderson point and the South African has another opportunity to break. However, he fails to convert it as Nishikori shoots right into the corner for 40-30.
However, he finds the net in Anderson's second break point to hand the South African a commanding lead.
ANDERSON 3-0* NISHIKORI
Nishikori shoots wide before Anderson lands long for 15-15.
Anderson goes 40-15 up and wins the game with some impressive serving, registering three more aces (five in total).
Thats $500 raised for the Los Angeles firefighters.
ANDERSON *2-0 NISHIKORI
BREAK! Nishikori's second serve is poor and hands Anderson the first point of this second game.
Anderson's shot lands wide for 15-15 and Nishikori goes 30-15 ahead after a fast-paced rally with both players covering a lot of ground on the court.
His hard work is undone as he lands a shot into the net for 30-30 and shoots wide for Anderson to lead 40-30.
The South African wastes a perfect break point opportunity, shooting well too long, and we go to deuce.
Nishikori takes the first advantage with his powerful forehand but again shoots long for second deuce.
Anderson takes advantage for his second break point but again wastes it as he lands long. Interesting psychological battle here.
Third deuce brings Anderson his third break point which he coverts as he takes a 2-0 lead in this first set.
ANDERSON 1-0* NISHIKORI
The duo exchange points for 15-15 but Anderson wins the third for 30-15 with his first ace of the match.
His serving is too much for Nishikori, as he picks up a second ace, to hold and he claims the first game of his first set.
ANDERSON 0-0 NISHIKORI
Here go! Anderson to serve first. The winner of this match will likely make the semi-finals, with both players having won their opening group matches already.
PUNDIT PREDICTIONS
RACE TO LONDON
PRE-MATCH INTERVIEWS
Nishikori and Anderson speak to Sky Sports before their crucial group match.
KLAASEN AND VENUS WIN!
Today's first match at The O2 has seen Michael Venus and Raven Klaasen beat Alexander Peya and Nikola Mektic in the doubles.
We now turn out attentions to the singles, where Kevin Anderson, making his debut at the Finals this year, faces Kei Nishikori, who defeated Roger Federer on Sunday.
Don't go anywhere - and see our pundit predictions below!
PREVIEW TIME WITH GREG & FLEMBO
MONDAY RECAP
Just in case you missed anything yesterday, allow us to get you up to speed with the results from the singles competition.
In the afternoon session Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to six in a row over Marin Cilic with a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-1) victory. Then, Novak Djokovic launched his campaign for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title with a comfortable 6-4 6-3 win over John Isner.
Read the Zverev v Cilic report, here and enjoy the details of Djokovic's W, here.
WELCOME
Good
afternoon and a very warm welcome to Tuesday at the ATP Finals.
We’ve another
action-packed day for you to enjoy, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Arena, so stick with us all the way through because
you’ll not want to miss a moment.
ATP FINALS - LONDON'S O2 ARENA
GROUP LLEYTON HEWITTRoger Federer vs Dominic Thiem (not before 8pm)Kevin Anderson bt Kei Nishikori 6-0 6-1
