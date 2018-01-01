Mathieu Wood moderator 5pts SEE YOU TOMORROWWell that's that for another evening of tennis from The O2. We will be back on Friday afternoon for Group Guga Kuerten action. It all starts with Alexander Zverev against John Isner.Zverev knows victory against Isner will ensure he progresses through to the semi-finals alongside Novak Djokovic. But should he fail to do so then it leaves the door open for Marin Cilic but he faces a tough task in the world No 1. Isner can also progress with a straight sets victory and should Djokovic avoid defeat. You can read our report from Federer's victory against Anderson HERE.