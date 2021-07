Wimbledon Day 7 LIVE! Emma Raducanu, Ashleigh Barty, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in action Emma Raducanu, 18, takes on unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic third on Court One with Coco Gauff up against Angelique Kerber, while Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini are also playing on Manic Monday at the All England Club