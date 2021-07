Wimbledon Day Seven: Emma Raducanu retires after Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic win Wildcard Emma Raducanu, 18, retires through illness against unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic who meets Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals; Angelique Kerber defeats Coco Gauff, while Matteo Berrettini and Ons Jabeur both make it through