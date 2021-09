US Open men’s final: Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in bid to win calendar Grand Slam in New York Djokovic will become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a clean sweep of the Grand Slam singles titles, while also surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s 20-strong major haul; Medvedev, 25, is in his third Grand Slam final