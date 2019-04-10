Great Britain name 'strongest possible' team for Fed Cup clash

Heather Watson (left) and Johanna Konta will lead Britain's team

Great Britain's Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong has named her strongest squad for their World Group II play-off against Kazakhstan later this month.

British No 1 Johanna Konta, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan will bid to reach the World Group for the first time in 26 years at London's Copper Box Arena on April 20-21.

"I'm delighted to name our strongest possible team," Keothavong said. "It promises to be a memorable occasion as we aim to reach the World Group level for the first time since 1993, staged against the iconic backdrop of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London, a place that has special significance for me. "

Keothavong grew up in Hackney and it will be the first time east London has staged international tennis.

Britain hosted Fed Cup action in Bath earlier this month for the first time in 25 years, with the home nation coming through the Europe/Africa Zone for the fifth time in eight years.

The team qualified by winning all four ties against Slovenia, Greece, Hungary and Serbia.

"There is little to separate the two teams in terms of rankings, but I'm confident the home fans will give all our players an inspirational lift just like we had in Bath earlier in February," Keothavong added.

"It's also very important to our team to open up our sport to new fans and increase awareness of tennis at different times of the year."

Britain have lost their previous four play-offs having been drawn away each time, losing out to Japan last year on the deciding doubles rubber.