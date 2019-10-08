Andy Murray to make Grand Slam singles return at Australian Open

Murray will have a protected ranking of No 2 at Melbourne Park where he has finished runner-up five times

Andy Murray will play at next year's Australian Open, in what will be his first Grand Slam singles appearance since undergoing hip surgery.

The former world No 1 was knocked out in the first round in Melbourne last year, having said it could be his last appearance at the tournament.

Murray, 32, underwent a career-saving hip operation at the end of January and made his competitive return to tennis in the doubles at Queen's Club in June, where he won the title with partner Feliciano Lopez.

The Scot, who is currently ranked 289th in the world, then played in the doubles and mixed doubles at Wimbledon, partnering Serena Williams in the latter.

Murray made his singles return at Cincinnati in August before reaching the quarter-finals of the China Open in Beijing last week, losing to Dominic Thiem.

Ahead of this week's Shanghai Masters Murray revealed he was pleased with his recovery and felt he could compete against the best players once again.

"Even until a few weeks ago, maybe a month ago, I didn't know competitively I would be right at the top level", he said.

"Since I got here (China) I feel like in the matches I have played I have been competitive against all of the players I have played against.

"I played a top 10 player, a top 20 player, a top 30 player. Obviously I haven't won all the matches but I felt like I've done really well."