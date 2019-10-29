WTA Finals: Naomi Osaka withdraws ahead of Ashleigh Barty match

Naomi Osaka was due to face Ashleigh Barty on Tuesday

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Shenzhen due to an injury to her right shoulder.

The Japanese world No 3 was due to face Australia's Ashleigh Barty on Tuesday but will now be replaced in the tournament by Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

"I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the finals," said Osaka.

"It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it's the biggest WTA event of the year.

"This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season. I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year."

Osaka won her first match of the tournament against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 7-6(1) 4-6 6-4 on Sunday.